Paris knife attack: At least two stabbed near Charlie Hebdo's former offices

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Paris knife attack: At least two stabbed near Charlie Hebdo's former offices
Paris knife attack: At least two stabbed near Charlie Hebdo's former offices

No explosives found in package found at Paris attack scene [Video]

No explosives found in package found at Paris attack scene

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:08Published

Knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo office in Paris

 At least two people were slashed in a knife attack near the former Charlie Hebdo newspaper office in Paris, where Islamic extremists murdered 12 people five..
CBS News
Two injured in Paris stabbing attack, witness testify [Video]

Two injured in Paris stabbing attack, witness testify

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:03Published
One suspect arrested in Paris stabbing attack [Video]

One suspect arrested in Paris stabbing attack

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:50Published

Four injured in Paris machete attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo [Video]

Four injured in Paris machete attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:47Published

Four hurt in stabbing near Charlie Hebdo office

 Four people hurt in Paris stabbing near former offices of magazine Charlie Hebdo, scene of deadly 2015 attack
BBC News

Stabbing attack reported near former Charlie Hebdo office in Paris

 French media say police are hunting for at least one suspect, with another in custody, after four people wounded in a stabbing.
CBS News

At least two stabbed near Charlie Hebdo's former offices in Paris

At least two stabbed near Charlie Hebdo's former offices in Paris Paris police said one person had been arrested. France Info radio said a second suspect was also in...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comHull Daily MailCBS NewsBBC News


Suspect arrested after at least two people wounded in Paris knife attack

At least two people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of the satirical...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Paris knife attack injures 4, manhunt underway for 2 suspects on the run: officials

Officers are "actively hunting" for the suspects and have cordoned off the area including the former...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail



jhowarton

God First... RT @StandWithUs: #BREAKING: At least four people have been injured in an apparent stabbing attack in #Paris close to the former 'Charlie He… 5 seconds ago

dopiot

dopiot RT @AP: France’s counterterrorism prosecutor’s office says it has opened an investigation into a knife attack near the former offices of sa… 29 seconds ago

hackenstad

Martin Kussmann RT @QuickTake: MORE: At least 2 people were injured in the knife attack on Friday. Initial reports said 4 were wounded. https://t.co/vpdhxm… 45 seconds ago

yd12260719

Yanna RT @ABC: France’s counterterrorism prosecutor’s office says it has opened an investigation into a stabbing attack near the former offices o… 56 seconds ago

TweetMemeTokyo

tweet🌐meme RT @nbcbayarea: A knife attack wounded at least two people near the former offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, and o… 1 minute ago

real_Stephanie

Stephanie🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸 RT @joshdcaplan: PARIS (AP) — France’s counterterrorism prosecutor’s office says it has opened an investigation into a knife attack Friday… 1 minute ago

NECN

NECN French terrorism authorities are investigating a knife attack that wounded at least two people Friday in Paris. https://t.co/FUIO40AfOU 2 minutes ago

ETC2500

ETC RT @France24_en: #France: At least four injured in knife attack outside #CharlieHebdo's former office in #Paris, one suspect at large, anot… 2 minutes ago


Gun-wielding police approach man during manhunt after knife attack in Paris [Video]

Gun-wielding police approach man during manhunt after knife attack in Paris

Police have been seen approaching man in Paris amid the knife attack that has injured at least four people. Footage filmed by César Amalou on Boulevard Richard-Lenoir shows a man being approached..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:17Published
Paris Knife Suspect Arrested After Four People Stabbed Near Former Charlie Hebdo Offices [Video]

Paris Knife Suspect Arrested After Four People Stabbed Near Former Charlie Hebdo Offices

Paris Knife Suspect Arrested After Four People Stabbed Near Former Charlie Hebdo Offices

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
Suspected accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers go on trial [Video]

Suspected accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers go on trial

Trial opens in Paris for 14 suspects accused of helping gunmen attack French magazine and Jewish supermarket in 2015.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published