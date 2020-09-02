Paris knife attack: At least two stabbed near Charlie Hebdo's former offices

No explosives found in package found at Paris attack scene
Two injured in Paris stabbing attack, witness testify
One suspect arrested in Paris stabbing attack
Four injured in Paris machete attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo
Gun-wielding police approach man during manhunt after knife attack in ParisPolice have been seen approaching man in Paris amid the knife attack that has injured at least four people.
Footage filmed by César Amalou on Boulevard Richard-Lenoir shows a man being approached..
Paris Knife Suspect Arrested After Four People Stabbed Near Former Charlie Hebdo OfficesParis Knife Suspect Arrested After Four People Stabbed Near Former Charlie Hebdo Offices
Suspected accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers go on trialTrial opens in Paris for 14 suspects accused of helping gunmen attack French magazine and Jewish supermarket in 2015.