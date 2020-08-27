Anushka Sharma hits back at Sunil Gavaskar over distasteful remark, what did he say | Oneindia News

Cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for remarks about Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma in his commentary during an IPL match.

Anushka Sharma has hit back at batting legend Sunil Gavaskar after his ‘distasteful’ comment about her and husband Virat Kohli.

The comment from the former Indian captain came during Thursday’s clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab which turned out to be a tough day on the field for Virat.

Gavaskar took a dig at Virat Kohli and said that he only trained against Anushka’s balls during the lockdown.

