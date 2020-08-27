Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anushka Sharma hits back at Sunil Gavaskar over distasteful remark, what did he say | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Anushka Sharma hits back at Sunil Gavaskar over distasteful remark, what did he say | Oneindia News

Anushka Sharma hits back at Sunil Gavaskar over distasteful remark, what did he say | Oneindia News

Cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for remarks about Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma in his commentary during an IPL match.

Anushka Sharma has hit back at batting legend Sunil Gavaskar after his ‘distasteful’ comment about her and husband Virat Kohli.

The comment from the former Indian captain came during Thursday’s clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab which turned out to be a tough day on the field for Virat.

Gavaskar took a dig at Virat Kohli and said that he only trained against Anushka’s balls during the lockdown.

#AnushkaSharma #SunilGavaskar #ViratKohli


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Harshva44829186

PINTOO RT @filmfare: #AnushkaSharma gives a befitting reply to #SunilGavaskar’s distasteful comment on #ViratKohli’s performance at the #IPL match… 4 minutes ago

Manijanasena17

Manijanasena✊️✊️✊️ RT @xpresslite: "When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?": Actor #AnushkaSharma hits… 6 minutes ago

TheVanityPond

A curious mind Article: Anushka Sharma hits back after Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘distasteful’ comment about Virat Kohli’s performance - An… https://t.co/1ZZCa9SQch 10 minutes ago

denniscecconet

dennis cecconet Anushka Sharma hits back after Sunil Gavaskar&#8217;s comment about Virat Kohli&#8217;s performance… https://t.co/wG70RvgIcZ 25 minutes ago

xpresslite

Express Lite "When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?": Actor… https://t.co/V57c62AJDi 26 minutes ago

soundarc2001

Soundar C / சௌந்தர் செ Anushka Sharma hits back after Sunil Gavaskar’s comment about Virat Kohli’s performance #SunilGavaskar 's was refe… https://t.co/wkXxBnCAkF 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Bihar poll dates, Sunil Gavaskar stokes controversy & more news | Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar poll dates, Sunil Gavaskar stokes controversy & more news | Oneindia News

Bihar election dates announced, polls and campaigning to be held with Covid-19 protocols in place; Farmers launch agitation against contentious agricultural bills; UP CM Yogi Adityanath backs 'name &..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:07Published
Anushka-Virat to be parents soon, wishes pour in on the social media | Oneindia News [Video]

Anushka-Virat to be parents soon, wishes pour in on the social media | Oneindia News

A big news for all the Virat-Anushka fans as the couple has made a big announcement. Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have announced that the couple is expecting a third member of the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published