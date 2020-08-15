Dog digs up huge rock just to drop it in the lake

Copper the Australian cattle dog loves rocks.

He plays with them in the water.

Digging and moving them around.

His owner buried a big one in the sand, on the beach.

Cooper dug and scratched but couldn't get it out.

He got so frustrated and decided to go find his own rock.

He found one, picked it up and proudly carried it out to the water to play with.

He is very smart and quite entertaining!