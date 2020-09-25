Charli D'Amelio responds to her ex Griffin Johnson's diss track

TikTok stars Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson splitin late July after a very public cheating scandal.At first, D’Amelio didn’t want toaccuse Johnson of cheating.But as more people became involved, sherevealed in August that she had “48 screenshots”proving that he had cheated on her.Johnson apologized for the wayhe treated D’Amelio on Sept.

1, but just three weekslater, he recorded a diss track about her.D’Amelio responded to the song on Sept.

23 bytearing it apart — and she came with receipts.She shared a TikTok video of herselfreacting to a series of those infamous“48 screenshots” and recordings of messagesJohnson allegedly sent other women.Over the course of the video, she didn’t say a word.It now has 5.6 million likes and 27 million views.Commenters reacted strongly in her favor.“She just ended his career,” one wrote.“She pulled the biggest‘this you?’ in history,” anothersaid.

“Man has been exposed,”a third commented