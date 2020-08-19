Bihar polls: RS Prasad confident of win; Tejashwi says Bihar will throw NDA out

Election Commission of India announced dates for Bihar Assembly elections on Friday.

Elections in Bihar to take place in three phases starting October 28.

Counting of votes to be done on November 10.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he is confident that NDA government will win in Bihar.

Prasad said he is confident that Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister of Bihar.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that people of Bihar have decided to vote out Nitish government.

