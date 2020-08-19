Global  
 

Bihar polls: RS Prasad confident of win; Tejashwi says Bihar will throw NDA out

Bihar polls: RS Prasad confident of win; Tejashwi says Bihar will throw NDA out

Bihar polls: RS Prasad confident of win; Tejashwi says Bihar will throw NDA out

Election Commission of India announced dates for Bihar Assembly elections on Friday.

Elections in Bihar to take place in three phases starting October 28.

Counting of votes to be done on November 10.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he is confident that NDA government will win in Bihar.

Prasad said he is confident that Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister of Bihar.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that people of Bihar have decided to vote out Nitish government.

Watch the full video for more details.


Bihar polls: RS Prasad expresses confidence on NDA, Nitish Kumar

Bihar polls: RS Prasad expresses confidence on NDA, Nitish Kumar

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on September 25 expressed confidence on NDA coming back to power and Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister again after Election Commission announced dates for Bihar assembly elections. "We are confident that NDA will get a majority and Nitish Kumar will be Chief Minister again," said Minister Prasad.

Govt will consider revoking suspension of RS MPs if they apologise for their behaviour: Prasad

 The government will consider revoking the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members only after they apologise for their behaviour in the Upper House, Union..
Bihar polls: People will re-elect NDA, says Fadnavis

Bihar polls: People will re-elect NDA, says Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar Polls in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on September 25 said that the people of the state have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also in Nitish Kumar governance, which has worked for the benefit of the people. "For the 1st time such a large exercise is to be held in world during COVID. People of Bihar have faith in Modi ji, also govt under Nitish Kumar ji and Sushil Modi ji has worked for people. It'll be re-elected," said Fadnavis.

RJD workers stage protest against agriculture reform bills in Bihar's Gaya

RJD workers stage protest against agriculture reform bills in Bihar's Gaya

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) staged protest against the agriculture reform bills in Bihar's Gaya. Workers of RJD called it 'black law'. "We're protesting anti-farmer laws which must be repealed by the Central Government. It'll only benefit corporations and will lead to the closure of all mandis," said Murshid Alam, the RJD's district president. The protester also submits a memorandum against the bills to District Magistrate. Despite the several protests on roads, the Parliament passed the reform bills.

People of Bihar determined to get rid of existing government: Tejashwi Yadav

People of Bihar determined to get rid of existing government: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on September 25 hit out at present government after dates of assembly elections was announced by Election Commission. "We welcome Election Commission announcement of Bihar polls. We are composed as people of Bihar made up their mind to wash away present government," said Yadav. Bihar polls will be conducted in three phases from October 28.

Government made our 'annadaata' a puppet through its 'fund daata': Tejashwi Yadav

Government made our 'annadaata' a puppet through its 'fund daata': Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on September 25 hit out at Central government's new agriculture reform bills and said that Central Government has made our 'annadaata' (farmers) a puppet through its 'fund daata' (corporate). "Government has made our 'annadaata' a puppet through its 'fund daata'. Farm bills are anti-farmer and have left them dejected. Govt had said that they will double farmers' income by 2022 but these bills will make them poorer. Agriculture sector has been corporatized," said Yadav during farm bill protest.

Not possible to bring in change while standing behind RJD: RLSP Chief

Not possible to bring in change while standing behind RJD: RLSP Chief

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha addressed party workers in Patna on September 24. At the party meet, Kushwaha said, "It is not possible to bring in change while standing behind the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Seat-sharing is not very important for us. But this is not about seat-sharing, this is about Bihar. People want leadership which can stand up to Nitish Kumar."

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey takes voluntary retirement, likely to join NDA ahead of assembly polls

 Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP), Gupteshwar Pandey, on Tuesday took voluntary retirement (VRS) from service, thereby triggering speculations of him..
'Not the NDA of old': Will Sukhbir Badal's SAD snap BJP ties? | On The Record

'Not the NDA of old': Will Sukhbir Badal's SAD snap BJP ties? | On The Record

Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. As ties with the BJP have come under strain over the issue, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is yet to decide on the continuation of the National Democratic Alliance. In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Badal says, “First of all, Akali Dal is the founder member of NDA. It was created by my father , who was one of the main players. We have always fought the Congress because of what they've done to the Sikh community of Punjab. But the issue is, the NDA at the moment is very different from the NDA 10 years back or 7 years back.” Watch the full video for more.

ECI to announce by-poll dates on Sept 29 after objection over timing raised by few states

 Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the dates for by-polls to be conducted in various states on September 29, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)..
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: All about political artithmetic of state, contenders for post of CM

 Bihar's assembly election 2020 trumpet is blown today with the Election Commission of India announcing voting dates at 12:30 PM. Broad overlook of political..
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Poll dates to be announced by Election Commission today

 The poll dates for Bihar assembly elections 2020 are set to be announced today by the Election Commission of India (ECI) through a press conference at 12.30 pm.
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Know when to vote in your constituency

 The Election Commission announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly election today. The election is scheduled to be held in 243 assembly constituencies (ACs)..
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Coronavirus impact on Bihar polls, know how different it will be

 The Election Commission on Friday announced the voting schedule related to the Bihar Assembly elections. Voting will take place in three phases in Bihar and the..
It's Judgement Day on Nov 10 with Bihar election results and IPL Final scheduled for same day

 Election Commission has announced that the results for Bihar Assembly elections will be announced on November 10, the same day the IPL Final is scheduled for.
Bihar Polls: Why Sushil Modi wants Lalu Yadav out of jail

Bihar Polls: Why Sushil Modi wants Lalu Yadav out of jail

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over assembly elections in the state and the Covid-19 pandemic. In the..

Watch what top politicians said on SC order on Sushant Singh death case

Watch what top politicians said on SC order on Sushant Singh death case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The apex court’s decision was welcomed by some politicians while others..

