Bihar polls: RS Prasad confident of win; Tejashwi says Bihar will throw NDA out

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on September 25 expressed confidence on NDA coming back to power and Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister again after Election Commission announced dates for Bihar assembly elections. "We are confident that NDA will get a majority and Nitish Kumar will be Chief Minister again," said Minister Prasad.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar Polls in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on September 25 said that the people of the state have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also in Nitish Kumar governance, which has worked for the benefit of the people. "For the 1st time such a large exercise is to be held in world during COVID. People of Bihar have faith in Modi ji, also govt under Nitish Kumar ji and Sushil Modi ji has worked for people. It'll be re-elected," said Fadnavis.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) staged protest against the agriculture reform bills in Bihar's Gaya. Workers of RJD called it 'black law'. "We're protesting anti-farmer laws which must be repealed by the Central Government. It'll only benefit corporations and will lead to the closure of all mandis," said Murshid Alam, the RJD's district president. The protester also submits a memorandum against the bills to District Magistrate. Despite the several protests on roads, the Parliament passed the reform bills.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on September 25 hit out at present government after dates of assembly elections was announced by Election Commission. "We welcome Election Commission announcement of Bihar polls. We are composed as people of Bihar made up their mind to wash away present government," said Yadav. Bihar polls will be conducted in three phases from October 28.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on September 25 hit out at Central government's new agriculture reform bills and said that Central Government has made our 'annadaata' (farmers) a puppet through its 'fund daata' (corporate). "Government has made our 'annadaata' a puppet through its 'fund daata'. Farm bills are anti-farmer and have left them dejected. Govt had said that they will double farmers' income by 2022 but these bills will make them poorer. Agriculture sector has been corporatized," said Yadav during farm bill protest.
Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha addressed party workers in Patna on September 24. At the party meet, Kushwaha said, "It is not possible to bring in change while standing behind the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Seat-sharing is not very important for us. But this is not about seat-sharing, this is about Bihar. People want leadership which can stand up to Nitish Kumar."
Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. As ties with the BJP have come under strain over the issue, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is yet to decide on the continuation of the National Democratic Alliance. In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Badal says, “First of all, Akali Dal is the founder member of NDA. It was created by my father , who was one of the main players. We have always fought the Congress because of what they've done to the Sikh community of Punjab. But the issue is, the NDA at the moment is very different from the NDA 10 years back or 7 years back.” Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:57Published