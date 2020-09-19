Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

In-depth preview of Brighton's Premier League match against Manchester United.The Seagulls impressed in a 3-0 win over Newcastle last week, while Unitedfloundered in their opening-game defeat to Crystal Palace.
Star of the Deadpool films Ryan Reynolds and Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney have revealed plans to invest in a Welsh soccer team. Wrexham plays its games in the fifth tier of the English game and has never reached the Premier League. Adam Reed reports.