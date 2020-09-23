Bayern return home after UEFA Super Cup victory in Budapest
German outfit extend unbeaten run and confirm they are the best team in Europe
Bayern Munich arrive in Budapest for Super Cup Bayern Munich touchdown in Budapest as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 32 matches and add another trophy to their collection by beating Sevilla in the Super Cup. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:29 Published on January 1, 1970
Super Cup staff confident with COVID-19 measures Hungarians who will work at the Puskas Arena for the UEFA Super Cup say they feel comfortable with the COVID-19 safety measures despite 16,000 supporters being allowed to attend the match. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:39 Published on January 1, 1970 Fans shrug off health fears ahead of Super Cup Football fans began to arrive on Thursday (September 24) in the Hungarian capital Budapest for Europe's first major match open to fans since the COVID-19 pandemic began, just as much of the continent tightens its social restrictions for a second wave of the virus. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54 Published on January 1, 1970
