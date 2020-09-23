Global  
 

Bayern return home after UEFA Super Cup victory in Budapest

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Bayern return home after UEFA Super Cup victory in Budapest
German outfit extend unbeaten run and confirm they are the best team in Europe

Bayern Munich arrive in Budapest for Super Cup [Video]

Bayern Munich arrive in Budapest for Super Cup

Bayern Munich touchdown in Budapest as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 32 matches and add another trophy to their collection by beating Sevilla in the Super Cup.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:29Published

'Experimental rabbits' or 'safe' - Super Cup final allowing fans sparks rival views in Hungary

 The Hungarian government insists it is "safe" for fans to attend Thursday's Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla despite opposition saying they will be..
BBC News

De Bruyne, Lewandowski, Neuer on UEFA player of the year shortlist

 Kevin De Bruyne, and have been short-listed for the UEFA men's Player of the Year award, European football's governing body said on Wednesday. Lewandowski guided..
WorldNews

Super Cup staff confident with COVID-19 measures [Video]

Super Cup staff confident with COVID-19 measures

Hungarians who will work at the Puskas Arena for the UEFA Super Cup say they feel comfortable with the COVID-19 safety measures despite 16,000 supporters being allowed to attend the match.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:39Published
Fans shrug off health fears ahead of Super Cup [Video]

Fans shrug off health fears ahead of Super Cup

Football fans began to arrive on Thursday (September 24) in the Hungarian capital Budapest for Europe's first major match open to fans since the COVID-19 pandemic began, just as much of the continent tightens its social restrictions for a second wave of the virus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published

Hungary, UEFA taking big risk having fans at Super Cup final says health expert [Video]

Hungary, UEFA taking big risk having fans at Super Cup final says health expert

A leading Hungarian epidemiologist believes allowing 20,000 fans to watch the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest is a huge risk.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:14Published

COVID-19 Infection on Bayern Munich boss' mind ahead of Sevilla clash

Bayern Munich boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists the German giants want to prevent Thursday's UEFA...
Mid-Day - Published

Bayern eager to stop Super Cup becoming virus hotbed

Bayern Munich boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists the German giant is eager to stop Thursday’s UEFA...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •News24


Bayern Munich beat Sevilla after extra time to win UEFA Super Cup

Javi Martinez netted an extra-time winner as Bayern Munich claimed the UEFA Super Cup with a 2-1...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.com



