Louisville anti-racism protesters defy curfew

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:02s - Published 1 minute ago

[NFA] Demonstrators decried a grand jury decision not to charge three officers for killing Breonna Taylor , marching through the streets of Louisville despite a curfew.

Activists in Louisville defied a citywide curfew Thursday (September 24) night protesting a grand jury's decision not charge three police officers with the death of a 26-year-old African-American paramedic named Breonna Taylor.

Taylor's case became a rallying cry for the police-reform movement.

Earlier on Thursday, Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer joined demonstrators at a memorial for her daughter in Louisville.

Taylor was shot and killed in a botched police raid at her apartment in March.

Three plainclothes cops broke down her door, executing what's known as a "no-knock" warrant, in search of drugs.

Taylor's boyfriend claims he believed the cops were intruders, and fired a gun at them.

The police returned fire, shooting Taylor five times.

A grand jury on Wendesday (September 22) found the cops' use of force was justified.

Two of the officers involved have been placed on administrative duties.

A third was dismissed and charged Wednesday with wanton endangerment after investigators said bullets he fired went through a wall into a neighboring apartment.

Residents here say the decision denies Breonna justice.

"I expected them to really get locked up.

I really thought they were going to get locked up." "Because it was only one officer that got charged.

And they came as a group.

They came together.." Louisville has agreed to pay $12 million to Taylor’s family to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit.

As a curfew went into effect after dark here and police declared an unlawful assembly, a group of 200 to 300 protesters who had marched through the city for hours retreated to the grounds of the First Unitarian Church, which opened its doors to the activists.

"The Unitarian Church is a believer in social justice and equality.

And we work hard, we work, it's just a part of our mission and principals to help people who need help." Taylor's death and the grand jury decision sparked nationwide condemnation.

On Thursday night protesters also took to the streets in St.

Louis, in Seattle, and in Sacramento.

Demonstrators rallied in New York City, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Rochester and in Philadelphia.

Organizers are preparing for more demonstrations Friday night.