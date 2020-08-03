Global  
 

Fraternity mourns demise of legendary singer Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died at the age of 74 on September 25.

Singer was admitted to Chennai's MGM hospital after symptoms of coronavirus.

"Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

Fraternity mourned his sudden demise.

"The Voice of Victory,Love,Devotion and Joy!" tweeted AR Rahman.

Lata Mangeshkar expressed grief.

Shankar Mahadevan shared a video message on Twitter.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka CM condole veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's death

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer."
SP Balasubrahmanyam: Legendary Indian singer dies

 SP Balasubrahmanyam sang more than 40,000 songs for films in 16 Indian languages.
