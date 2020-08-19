Global  
 

Bihar polls: 'Mahagathbandhan' will get due share of seats, says Congress leader Akhilesh Singh

Congress leader, Akhilesh Singh commented on seat sharing in grand alliance ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar.

"Things are not okay on that side (NDA) also, considering Chirag Paswan's statement.

These things will continue as there is certain amount of bitterness during seat sharing.

All parties in 'Mahagathbandhan' will get due share of seats, said Akhilesh Singh.

He made this statement while replying on Upendra Kushwaha's statement on the seat sharing.

The Chief of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and former Union Minister, Upendra Kushwaha has said that the RLSP will remain in the grand alliance only if there is a change in the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).The Election Commission had announced dates for Bihar Assembly elections.

The elections in the state will be held in 3 phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10.


