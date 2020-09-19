Global  
 

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face CSK

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:17s
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face CSK

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face CSK

Players of Delhi Capitals boarded bus to reach Dubai stadium for their next match.

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings today.

Delhi Capitals won their opening match in super over against Kings XI Punjab.


IPL 2020: 'It's just one game', says Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal after losing to DC in first match [Video]

IPL 2020: 'It's just one game', says Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal after losing to DC in first match

Delhi Capitals beat the Kings XI Punjab in their first match of IPL 2020 in Dubai where the nailbiter ended in super over match. On being asked about the performance of his team, Punjab's opener batsman Mayank Agarwal, who scored a brilliant 89 of 60 balls, said "It's just the first game" of the season and "one bad game doesn't mean anything", adding that there will be full support for players by the team. Kings XI Punjab equalled the score of Delhi Capitals by raking up 157/8 in their 20 overs. However, in the Super Over, Punjab, which batted first, could score only two runs as its first two batsmen were bowled out by the Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals enroute Dubai Stadium for their opening match [Video]

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals enroute Dubai Stadium for their opening match

Players of Delhi Capitals boarded buses to reach Dubai International Stadium for their first match of IPL 2020. Team will lock horns with Kings Xi Punjab today. The toss will take place at 7pm. Shreyas Iyer leads the team.

Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming matches: CSK head coach [Video]

Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming matches: CSK head coach

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 22. It was a highly competitive match as both teams touched the 200-run mark but Rajasthan Royals managed to outshine MS Dhoni-led CSK. On being asked if Faf du Plessis can be seen opening batting in upcoming matches, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "Maybe, keeping in mind we had a couple of injuries...There could be some movement but right at the stage, we got yet another game in quick successions."

IPL 2020: MI reaches Abu Dhabi to play tournament opener against CSK [Video]

IPL 2020: MI reaches Abu Dhabi to play tournament opener against CSK

Mumbai Indians reached Abu Dhabi on September 19 ahead of their opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Staff waved MI flags to give them a warm welcome. Mumbai Indians to play Chennai Super Kings in tournament opener today.

IPL 2020: CSK departs for Abu Dhabi to play tournament opener against MI [Video]

IPL 2020: CSK departs for Abu Dhabi to play tournament opener against MI

Chennai Super Kings boarded buses for Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19 ahead of their opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and team will play Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2020.

IPL 2020: KL Rahul batted too well, says RCB's Chahal after 97-run loss to KXIP [Video]

IPL 2020: KL Rahul batted too well, says RCB's Chahal after 97-run loss to KXIP

Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal praised Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman KL Rahul today's batting in Dubai. Chahal said, "It's just the second match. We won the last match because of our death bowling. This time KL batted too well." Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 132 runs off just 69 balls and then bowlers bundled out RCB on just 109 runs.

Dubai-based gold trader named in reports filed with US Treasury's FinCEN

 Dubai-based gold traders and refiners Kaloti Jewellery Group’s dealings with three Indian companies have figured in several transactions red-flagged by banks..
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight carrying 91 stranded Indians from Dubai lands in Indore [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight carrying 91 stranded Indians from Dubai lands in Indore

After two months, Air India flight carrying 91 Indian nationals from Dubai landed in Indore under the Vande Bharat Mission. The flight landed on Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on September 21. Of 91 passengers, 84 carried their corona negative report. The remaining 7 were tested for the virus at the airport. All passengers have been sent for 7-day quarantine.

Indian Premier League 2020 Match 7: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals eye second win on trot

The two sides have faced each other in a total of 21 IPL matches, with CSK winning 15 of them and...
CSK vs DC: Have you selected Dhoni or Pant as Captain or Vice Captain in Dream11 Team? Here's all you need to know

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chennai Super...
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CSK vs DC IPL 2020

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chennai Super...
IPL 2020 | Match 02 | Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in Super Over [Video]

IPL 2020 | Match 02 | Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in Super Over

Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in a super over in a thrilling match played at the Dubai International Stadium in IPL-13 on Sunday

IPL 2020 | KXIP vs DC | Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals | 2nd IPL 2020 Match Preview [Video]

IPL 2020 | KXIP vs DC | Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals | 2nd IPL 2020 Match Preview

The second match of 13th IPL edition is between two of the most inconsistent performers of the tournament till date -- Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab, and surely, both of these great teams are..

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals preparations changed this season due to COVID, says Head Coach [Video]

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals preparations changed this season due to COVID, says Head Coach

Ahead of their season's opening match against Kings XI Punjab, the head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting on September 19 said that IPL 2020 is going to be very different due to COVID-19 pandemic,..

