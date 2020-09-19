IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face CSK

Delhi Capitals beat the Kings XI Punjab in their first match of IPL 2020 in Dubai where the nailbiter ended in super over match. On being asked about the performance of his team, Punjab's opener batsman Mayank Agarwal, who scored a brilliant 89 of 60 balls, said "It's just the first game" of the season and "one bad game doesn't mean anything", adding that there will be full support for players by the team. Kings XI Punjab equalled the score of Delhi Capitals by raking up 157/8 in their 20 overs. However, in the Super Over, Punjab, which batted first, could score only two runs as its first two batsmen were bowled out by the Delhi Capitals.
Players of Delhi Capitals boarded buses to reach Dubai International Stadium for their first match of IPL 2020. Team will lock horns with Kings Xi Punjab today. The toss will take place at 7pm. Shreyas Iyer leads the team.
Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 22. It was a highly competitive match as both teams touched the 200-run mark but Rajasthan Royals managed to outshine MS Dhoni-led CSK. On being asked if Faf du Plessis can be seen opening batting in upcoming matches, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "Maybe, keeping in mind we had a couple of injuries...There could be some movement but right at the stage, we got yet another game in quick successions."
Mumbai Indians reached Abu Dhabi on September 19 ahead of their opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Staff waved MI flags to give them a warm welcome. Mumbai Indians to play Chennai Super Kings in tournament opener today.
Chennai Super Kings boarded buses for Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19 ahead of their opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and team will play Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2020.
Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal praised Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman KL Rahul today's batting in Dubai. Chahal said, "It's just the second match. We won the last match because of our death bowling. This time KL batted too well." Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 132 runs off just 69 balls and then bowlers bundled out RCB on just 109 runs.
Ahead of their season's opening match against Kings XI Punjab, the head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting on September 19 said that IPL 2020 is going to be very different due to COVID-19 pandemic.