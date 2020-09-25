Dow Movers: GS, BA

Year to date, Boeing has lost about 54.3% of its value.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 2.2%.

Goldman Sachs Group is lower by about 17.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 0.9%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 1.2% on the day.