Dow Movers: GS, BA
In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%.
Year to date, Boeing has lost about 54.3% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 2.2%.
Goldman Sachs Group is lower by about 17.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 0.9%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 1.2% on the day.
