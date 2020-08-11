Global  
 

Cressida Dick: Police are mourning a great loss

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
A Metropolitan Police officer who was shot dead at a south London custodysuite was a “long-serving sergeant”, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.The victim died in hospital after the gunman, who was being detained, openedfire at Croydon custody centre in south London during the early hours ofFriday.


Cressida Dick: ‘We police are all mourning a great loss’ [Video]

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has paid tribute to an officer who was killed whilst on duty in Croydon in the early hours of Friday morning. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Cressida Dick: The Met is not institutionally racist [Video]

Britain’s most senior police officer has denied that the Metropolitan Police is institutionally racist branding the label unhelpful. “I think it is a contested definition. I think it means all sorts of things to different people. I don’t think it’s helpful” the Metropolitan Police Commissioner tells Channel 4 News. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Cressida Dick: Matter of huge regret to not bring to justice all of Stephen Lawrence's killers [Video]

Dame Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, says "it is amatter of huge regret" that the murderers of Stephen Lawrence have not allbeen brought to justice. Detectives have decided to shelve the case that sawStephen Lawrence murdered by racists in 1993.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Stephen Lawrence murder investigation shelved [Video]

Detectives have no further lines of inquiry in the Stephen Lawrence murderinvestigation and it will be moved to an “inactive phase”, Metropolitan Policechief Cressida Dick has announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Edmonton stabbings: Jason Kakaire held at secure hospital

 Jason Kakaire will be held at a secure unit after stabbing five people at random in north London.
BBC News

London to go on Covid-19 watchlist as cases rise

 Mayor Sadiq Khan says the city is at "a worrying tipping point" as cases rise across the boroughs.
BBC News
Mayor of London says police officer death is ‘heartbreaking’ [Video]

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said it was "heartbreaking" that a Metropolitan Police officer lost his life in the city. The officer was shot dead while on duty at Croydon Custody Centre. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Covid-19: What has it meant for our 'busiest' trains?

 Data for autumn 2019 shows 22% of passengers into London were standing. That was before Covid-19 struck.
BBC News

Police officer shot dead at south London police station [Video]

A police officer has died after being shot by a man who was being detained at Croydon Custody Centre in south London, the Metropolitan Police have said. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Police officer shot dead in Croydon [Video]

A Metropolitan Police officer died after he was shot inside a police stationby a man who then turned the gun on himself.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Home Sec 'deeply shocked’ by killing of officer in Croydon [Video]

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said that she is "deeply shocked and saddened” by the tragic killing of a police officer in Croydon overnight. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Croydon tram crash: Victims' families want apology from driver

 Seven people died and more than 50 were injured when the service left tracks in November 2016.
BBC News
Home Secretary 'deeply shocked' by fatal shooting of police officer [Video]

Priti Patel says she is 'deeply shocked and saddened' at the fatal shooting ofa police officer in Croydon. The Home Secretary was commenting after anofficer was shot dead in the early hours of the morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

