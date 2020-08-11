Cressida Dick: Police are mourning a great loss

A Metropolitan Police officer who was shot dead at a south London custodysuite was a “long-serving sergeant”, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.The victim died in hospital after the gunman, who was being detained, openedfire at Croydon custody centre in south London during the early hours ofFriday.
Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has paid tribute to an officer who was killed whilst on duty in Croydon in the early hours of Friday morning.
Britain's most senior police officer has denied that the Metropolitan Police is institutionally racist branding the label unhelpful. "I think it is a contested definition. I think it means all sorts of things to different people. I don't think it's helpful" the Metropolitan Police Commissioner tells Channel 4 News.
Dame Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, says "it is amatter of huge regret" that the murderers of Stephen Lawrence have not allbeen brought to justice. Detectives have decided to shelve the case that sawStephen Lawrence murdered by racists in 1993.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said it was "heartbreaking" that a Metropolitan Police officer lost his life in the city. The officer was shot dead while on duty at Croydon Custody Centre.
A police officer has died after being shot by a man who was being detained at Croydon Custody Centre in south London, the Metropolitan Police have said.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has said that she is "deeply shocked and saddened" by the tragic killing of a police officer in Croydon overnight.
Priti Patel says she is 'deeply shocked and saddened' at the fatal shooting ofa police officer in Croydon. The Home Secretary was commenting after anofficer was shot dead in the early hours of the morning.
