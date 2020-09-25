Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago

Joining us today by phone to tell us more is shoebox recipient, Yves Dushime.

The Samaritan's Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate god's love.

A 15 minute shower could hitch in th afternoon ... list of the spirit and post projects.

Operation christmas chocolate shoebox gifts filled with time toys, fun toys, school supplies, hygiene items and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate god love joining us today by phone to toes more is shoebox recipient eaves to see me welcome to the show.

Things are much think this is interesting you want to talk to maybe officials were in charge of something like this, but a person who actually did vomit changes the story little bit.

Tell us about yourself in and kind of how this impacted you ... c1 3 c1 3 envelope.

I wanted to go to other 20 shot c1 3 c1 3 use one amazing story and i think a lot of us the thought of going to shoebox with simple things like that seems so arbitrary when you explain what that meant you in that exact moment i think c1 3 are dark curly and ... do you still have anything from c1 3 c1 3 c1 3 eaves thank you so much for coming to chat with us c1 3 .