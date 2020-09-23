Global  
 

Selena Gomez proudly reveals transplant scar in swimsuit shot

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Selena Gomez has posed in a swimsuit to prove she feels "more confident than ever" about showing off her kidney transplant scar.


Selena Gomez Selena Gomez American singer, songwriter, and actress

Selena Gomez Shows Off Kidney Transplant Scar, Feels Empowered

 Selena Gomez is not hiding her scars anymore ... she's showing 'em off and is damn proud. The singer revealed Thursday ... ever since she got her kidney..
TMZ.com
Megan Thee Stallion makes 'Time' 100 Most Influential People list [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion makes 'Time' 100 Most Influential People list

The publication has revealed its annual list, which features the "WAP" hitmaker, alongside the likes of Selena Gomez, Jennifer Hudson and Gabrielle Union.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published
Selena Gomez doesn’t want people to see her as just sad and hurt [Video]

Selena Gomez doesn’t want people to see her as just sad and hurt

Selena Gomez made a conscious decision to try and change her "sad and hurt" image with her latest album Rare.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Selena Gomez Proudly Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scar in Swimsuit Photo

Selena Gomez is proud of her skin. The 28-year-old Rare Beauty superstar posed in a blue one-piece...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineBelfast Telegraph



Selena Gomez admits she hid her scar at first [Video]

Selena Gomez admits she hid her scar at first

Selena Gomez found it "very difficult" showing her scar from her kidney transplant at first.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published
Selena Gomez says she's more than 'just sad and hurt' [Video]

Selena Gomez says she's more than 'just sad and hurt'

Selena Gomez doesn't want people to see her as "just sad and hurt", as she says she's "over" the unhappy part of her life.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published
Megan Thee Stallion named as a pioneer in TIME 100 [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion named as a pioneer in TIME 100

Megan Thee Stallion has been named as a pioneer in TIME magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2020, while the likes of Selena Gomez, Michael B. Jordan and Donald Trump have..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:57Published