Selena Gomez proudly reveals transplant scar in swimsuit shot
Selena Gomez proudly reveals transplant scar in swimsuit shot
Selena Gomez has posed in a swimsuit to prove she feels "more confident than ever" about showing off her kidney transplant scar.
Selena Gomez is proud of her skin. The 28-year-old Rare Beauty superstar posed in a blue one-piece...
