CDC Predicts Over 20,000 More Covid Deaths By Mid October! The Details… Veuer - Duration: 00:52s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:52s - Published CDC Predicts Over 20,000 More Covid Deaths By Mid October! The Details… The CDC released their fall forecast and predicts 20,000 more Covid deaths by October 17. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on the findings. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Alex Turner RT @luciemheath: Interesting scientific study out yesterday that predicts 266 deaths were avoided due to Everyone In measures. So important… 1 day ago Lucie Heath Interesting scientific study out yesterday that predicts 266 deaths were avoided due to Everyone In measures. So im… https://t.co/KoMu5QtCLM 1 day ago Jupiterose @ACTBrigitte tRump has created the highest National Debt and the largest drop in GDP in US history. The man is ove… https://t.co/XczFNFzojb 2 days ago jfree @RVAT2020 Even with Biden winning the election, we still have more covid deaths to deal with. https://t.co/WDsz0NOesj 3 days ago Keith Ingram UAMS recently conducted 3 studies over COVID-19 in Arkansas. The SEIR model shows a prediction of more than 2,000 C… https://t.co/aeACFnSn3N 1 week ago Captivate New coronavirus cases in the US spiked to more than 52,000 yesterday, according to figures from Johns Hopkins Unive… https://t.co/UVXQr5uHT9 1 week ago