French Prime Minister and Paris Mayor attend scene of knife attack that left 2 injured

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:54s - Published
French Prime Minister and Paris Mayor attend scene of knife attack that left 2 injured

French Prime Minister and Paris Mayor attend scene of knife attack that left 2 injured

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Interior Minster Gérald Darmanin visited the scene of the Paris knife attack that left two injured on Friday (September 25).

Footage filmed on Boulevard Richard-Lenoir shows the trio at the scene with a large security detail as they make their way through parked vehicles.

Two people have been arrested.


