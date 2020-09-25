Snap to a Cure 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run

Video Credit: KADN - Published 1 day ago

3 with their calls and this year we partnered with that kalix broussard memorial fund.

Calix was a just a happy go lucky fear that student athlete at many athletes in high.

And a and ipo.

On you're just a great here and unfortunately but eight months ago he passed away in a fatal car crash along with his two dogs and another party.

So he started working that way too but when it and dr paul wouldn't spend create scholarship fund in memory of his name.

So that's what we're going and doing this year help out with.

All.

Okay at north main high school.

Are the models starts at eight o'clock in the morning.

I'll followed.

Definitely a lot as well- anybody wants to come support eight minutes and- remember him.

Best so.

That's what we're going to be that's what it's all about bringing back twenty or you can simply sign up i.