Frank Lampard: Silva and Chilwell keep impressing on and off the pitch

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hailed the arrival of Thiago Silva and BenChilwell into his squad, saying the players have impressed him 'on and off thepitch'.


