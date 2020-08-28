Frank Lampard: Silva and Chilwell keep impressing on and off the pitch
Frank Lampard: Silva and Chilwell keep impressing on and off the pitch
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hailed the arrival of Thiago Silva and BenChilwell into his squad, saying the players have impressed him 'on and off thepitch'.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Frank Lampard looking to manage expectations at Chelsea after splashing the cash Frank Lampard insists big-spending Chelsea will not “jump too far ahead ofourselves”, pouring cold water on an immediate Premier League title challenge.Chelsea have paid out more than £200million to recruit Hakim Ziyech, TimoWerner, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published on January 1, 1970
Thiago Silva has 'high hopes' for young Chelsea side New signing Thiago Silva wants to win the Premier League with Chelsea. TheBrazilian defender outlined his vision at a press conference to mark hisarrival at the London club. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published on January 1, 1970 Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva Former Paris St Germain captain Thiago Silva has signed for Chelsea less than a week after being on the losing side in the Champions League final. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:50 Published on January 1, 1970
Chelsea sign Rennes goalkeeper Mendy Chelsea on Thursday announced the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes on a five-year deal for a reported fee of £22 million ($28 million). The..
WorldNews
2 days ago
Related news from verified sources
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has got a lot to think about this week. A poor opening performance...
talkSPORT - Published
3 days ago
Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are just two of six new faces at Stamford Bridge along with Hakim Ziyech,...
Daily Star - Published
1 week ago
The Chelsea boss could hand two new signings their debuts against Barnsley on Wednesday night.
Football.london - Published
4 days ago
Tweets about this