School Principals Band Together For 'Good Trouble' Plan Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:58s - Published 5 minutes ago School Principals Band Together For 'Good Trouble' Plan More than 150 school principals from across the Twin Cities are joining forces to fight for educational justice, as Brett Stringer, principal of South High School in Minneapolis, explains (3:58). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 25, 2020 0

