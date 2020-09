Kylie Minogue credits boyfriend for 'holding me in a way that no one else can' Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:55s - Published Kylie Minogue credits boyfriend for 'holding me in a way that no one else can' Kylie Minogue has credited her boyfriend Paul Solomons for "holding her in a way that no one else can", after he nursed her back to health when she fell ill on tour. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend