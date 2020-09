New study about schools and COVID-19 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:01s - Published 1 day ago A new study looked at how schools can potentially expose Americans to COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE "AGENCY FOR HEALTHCARERESEARCH AND QUALITY" USEDPRE-PANDEMIC HOUSEHOLD DATA.THEY EXAMINED HOW OFTEN THOSE"AT RISK" WERE CONNECTED TOSCHOOLS; EITHER ASEMPLOYEES, LIVING WITH ANEMPLOYEE, OR LIVING WITHSCHOOL- AGE CHILDREN.THE RESULTS FOUND 42 TO 51PERCENT OF ALL SCHOOL EMPLOYEESFACE AN INCREASED RISK OFCONTRACTING COVID-19.DR.JAY WOLFSON/USF HEALTHPROFESSOR: IF OUR POPULATIONAS A WHOLE HAS BEENEXPERIENCING AND ACQUIRINGTHOSE RISK FACTORS THAT JUSTHAPPEN TO BE LINKED TO COVIDRISK, IT'S KIND OF GOOD TOKNOW.IT'S ANOTHER WAKE UP CALL FOROUR POPULATION.FOLKS WE'RE GOING TO HAVE TOGET HEALTHY.AMONG ALL ADULTS WITH C-D-CRISK FASTORS FOR SEVERECOVID-19...IT FOUND NEARLY 34 TO 44MILLION HAD DIRECT ORWITHIN-HOUSEHOLDCONNECTIONS TO SCHOOLS.