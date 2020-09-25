Global  
 

Sunil Gavaskar defends himself, says never blamed Anushka | Oneindia News

Putting up a defence, Sunil Gavaskar on Friday said neither he blamed Virat Kohli's actor-wife Anushka Sharma for India captain's failure nor he made any sexist remarks during an IPL match and his comments were being misinterpreted.

Former Punjab Director-General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini today appeared before a Mohali court, seeking the withdrawal of an arrest warrant against him and said he is ready to join the investigation in the 1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2020 will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7.

The counting of votes and the results will be declared on November 10.

Vodafone has won the arbitration case against India over Rs 20,000-crore retrospective tax dispute.

The Hague Court ruled that the conduct of the Indian tax department is in breach of fair and equitable treatment and other news #BiharPolls #SunilGavaskar #AnushkaSharma


