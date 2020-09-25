Global  
 

Two people injured in knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo offices

Two people injured in knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo offices

Two people injured in knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo offices

The national anti-terrorist prosecutor has been tasked with investigating the incident.


At least two people were stabbed on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris. It comes in the middle of the trial of suspects in the Islamist militant attack on the magazine five years ago. Francis Maguire reports.

 At least two people were slashed in a knife attack near the former Charlie Hebdo newspaper office in Paris, where Islamic extremists murdered 12 people five..
 PARIS -- Four people were wounded in a knife attack Friday near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, and two assailants are on the..
At least two people were slashed in a knife attack near the former Charlie Hebdo newspaper office in...
Paris police say two attackers are on the run after four people were wounded in a knife attack near...
France’s counter-terrorism prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into a knife attack...
While the motive is not yet clear, the stabbing comes amid the trial of suspects in the January 2015 terror attack at the Charlie Hebdo offices.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Interior Minster Gérald Darmanin visited the scene of the Paris knife attack that left two injured on Friday (September 25). Footage..

A row of police vans were seen parked on Rue Amelot in Paris on Friday (September 25) after two people were stabbed in a knife attack near Charlie Hebdo's former offices. The footage filmed by Cesar..

