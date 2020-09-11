Tom Hanks helped to pay for parts of Forrest Gump
Tom Hanks has revealed he bumped up the cash to help pay for the making of 'Forrest Gump'.
Tom Hanks on Paying for Portions of 'Forrest Gump' Production | THR NewsTom Hanks recently opened up about some of the issues the production faced while making the 1994 classic 'Forrest Gump.'
