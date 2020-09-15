Katy Perry says Motherhood is a full-time job

Katy Perry has discovered motherhood is a "full-time job" and urged her fans to tell their moms how much they appreciate them.



Related videos from verified sources Niall Horan reveals he credits Katy Perry for shaping his career



Niall Horan says he has Katy Perry to thank for his international stardom after she put him through his 'X Factor' audition. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:47 Published 1 week ago Katy Perry granted protection order against trespasser



According to court documents the pop star filed a petition for protection against a man named William, after he trespassed on her property and threatened her family. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 1 week ago Katy Perry delighted with Taylor Swift's gift to newborn daughter



Katy Perry has professed that she is so pleased with the personalised blanket Taylor Swift sent her newborn daughter Daisy, that she hopes her child cherishes it forever. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago