Katy Perry says Motherhood is a full-time job
Katy Perry has discovered motherhood is a "full-time job" and urged her fans to tell their moms how much they appreciate them.
Niall Horan reveals he credits Katy Perry for shaping his careerNiall Horan says he has Katy Perry to thank for his international stardom after she put him through his 'X Factor' audition.
Katy Perry granted protection order against trespasserAccording to court documents the pop star filed a petition for protection against a man named William, after he trespassed on her property and threatened her family.
Katy Perry delighted with Taylor Swift's gift to newborn daughterKaty Perry has professed that she is so pleased with the personalised blanket Taylor Swift sent her newborn daughter Daisy, that she hopes her child cherishes it forever.