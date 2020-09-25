Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Breonna Taylor lawyer: 'Enough is enough'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 05:28s - Published
Breonna Taylor lawyer: 'Enough is enough'

Breonna Taylor lawyer: 'Enough is enough'

Ben Crump, the lawyer representing the family of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police in Louisville, says enough is enough.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MacFlynnMiller

Sue Flynn Breonna Taylor's family demands Kentucky AG release grand jury transcripts, lawyer says https://t.co/j2zowsBdzS So… https://t.co/EwMbSGQz0T 47 minutes ago

BLOCKEDBYTWITR

Tell The World These people have done enough. They need to leave and stop stirring more violence. Breonna Taylor's family demands… https://t.co/itHpINRnsZ 56 minutes ago

prokatstinator

garbitch Breonna Taylor’s lawyer’s statement. A white person’s drywall is valued above a black woman’s life. If you’re a BIP… https://t.co/lqitNxPezR 15 hours ago

calizonie

Ray Adams @TODAYshow @AttorneyCrump If that isn't enough... Lawyer for Breonna Taylor's boyfriend sues police, says he didn't… https://t.co/HDEP5sWExs 1 day ago

cskarelli

Catherine Karelli RT @rcallimachi: 7. This is far from what the family of Breonna Taylor wanted. Her mother had said that nothing short of arresting and crim… 1 day ago

MenendezRand

Robert Rand “None of this is new,” said civil rights lawyer and Cornell law professor Joe Margulies. 'What is new, he said, is… https://t.co/cR83Blvp2d 2 days ago

ReasonableMan21

ReasonableMan @BernieSanders Breonna Taylor: twelve million dollars, one half to the hysterical lawyer! Not enough! Riot! Loot! Burn! Make em pay!! 2 days ago

Merkyl999x

ML|Merkyl RT @MegamanSteve: Only one of the three cops was charged, and he was charged with "wanton endangerment" At worst he'd get 5 years. That a… 2 days ago