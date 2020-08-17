How Tua Tagovailoa Spent His First $1M in the NFL

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn't played a snap in the NFL yet, but there's no question he's a special talent.

His move from amateur college athlete to professional NFL player meant that Tua started making some serious money.

From a $80K 2020 Escalade for his mom to a $10K Rolex watch for his dad, find out everything he spent his first million dollars on.