Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:48s
Why Did Demi Lovato Ended Her Engagement With Max Ehrich?

Demi Lovato has ended her whirlwind romance with Max Ehrich.

She has called off her engagement and ending their relationship of just six months.

Got dished on what happened.

Apparently, Lovato's view of Ehrich changed.

Ehrich changed in the weeks leading up to and days after past social media posts lusting after Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and other female celebrities went viral.

That things had started deteriorating a couple weeks before Ehrich left Los Angeles to film a project in Atlanta.

"She didn't know who Max truly was and didn't think he had good intentions." "There were many red flags she was ignoring and trying to turn a blind eye to."


