breonna taylor family speaks

Take a look at todays services for the late justice ruth bader ginsburg..as she lies in state at the capital.

#### good afternoon and thank you for joining us.

I'm amber freeman today breonna taylor's family is speaking out after a grand jury in louisville decided to not charge any officers for her killing.

This as protests continue across the nation.

Reena roy has the latest from louisville.

Today a heartbroken family speaking out after getting the news they never wanted to hear.

Sot tbd despite the grand jury's decision to not charge any officers with breonna taylor's killing more than 6 months later..her loved ones say they will not give up.

Sot tbd kentucky's governor echoing calls for attorney general daniel cameron to release details of the grand jury report.

Sot - gov andy beshear "it's about trusting the people of kentucky.

I trust them that if they have all the facts, the evidence and maybe some explanation if needed that they can process it.

Cameron so far has refused.

This as protestors continue their fight..taking to the streets in louisville for another night.

Mya williams we're still in pain and we're still angry the demonstrations mostly peaceful.

Nat: "this church is a hub for protesters, a safe zone for protestors" with a citywide curfew still in effect.

The first unitarian church became a sanctuary..opening its doors to demonstrators to keep police from arresting them.

In total..police say at least 2 dozen were arrested and charged....for unlawful assembly, failure to disperse, and riot in the first degree..with several breaking windows..and attempting to start a fire at a library.

Kentucky state representative attica scott was also arrested during the protests.

Two police officers were shot during wednesday night's wednesday night's protests.

Major aubrey gregory walking into roll call - less than 24 hours later.

Nats applause from lmpd for maj.

Gregory gregory is not back to full duty yet - the other officer still recovering.

Police have not said if the suspect..who is facing charges..was a protestor.

In los angeles..two incidents involving vehicles thursday.

This truck slamming into a protestor.

Nats screaming witnesses nearby attacking the driver..

And a news chopper captured this dramatic chase after this white car drove through a group of people.

A truck pursuing the car and cutting it off..

Nats this is getting ugly really, really, quick.

Protesters beating up that driver police later taking the driver into custody.

Tag: here in louisville the mayor has extended the citywide 9 pm curfew through the weekend..last night marked the 120th straight night of protests in this city.

Reena roy abc news louisville.

Verbatim: a memorial honoring breonna taylor..is growing in louisville.

L3: top story: breonna taylor investigation white taylor memorial growing in louisville good morning ke ... this as the unrest continues following the decision in her case.

Many have been coming to pay their respects..and cope with their emotions.

### meanwhile others took to the streets.

At least four people were arrested during protestes in lexington... but the night---started with a peaceful display... protesters started at the 5/3 pavillion downtown doing "artivism"... painting unity flags and posters with slogans about breonna taylor.

Then, about 100 people started marching toward uk.

They were met on avenue of champions by a line of police officers on bicycles.

They tell us---protesters were blocking the street illegally.

But protesters say they were within their eights to block one lane of the street.

Police repeatedly asked protesters to go to the sidewalk, saying they didn't want to arrest anyone.

But several people linked arms and refused to move.

We spoke to protesters who saw the arrests happen..

"sot-4 sec minah ari uk sophomore/saw arrests: i give props to them.

I would've did the same thing if i was out there.

Stand your ground.

Fight for what you think is right.

That's what i think."

-butted--- other than the few arrests...the night remained mostly