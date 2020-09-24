The family of Breonna Taylor discussed a grand jury's decision not to directly charge officers in her shooting death.

Family Of Breonna Taylor Speaks Out For First Time Since Grand Jury Decision

Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, broke her silence in an Instagram post on Thursday. "It's still...

Ben Crump, the attorney for Breonna Taylor's family, gives his reaction to the grand jury decision...

MAXblak_🖤🚬🔥💣💥💋 Family of Breonna Taylor Speaks Out Following Indictment | NowThis | LIVE https://t.co/DWERI7IGqg via @YouTube 👁‍🗨… https://t.co/zBa3G51z2c 32 minutes ago

BIDEN/ HARRIS 2020 🙏🙏❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @nowthisnews : FAMILY OF BREONNA TAYLOR SPEAKS OUT: The family of Breonna Taylor, attorney Benjamin Crump, and others are responding to W… 31 minutes ago

PulpNews Crime Family of Breonna #Taylor speaks after #Kentucky AG's decision in #deadly #shooting probe - Sep 25 @ 12:25 PM ET https://t.co/DDGevhzAwy 27 minutes ago

Larkin Warren 💛🐝 RT @CBSSportsNBA : "Our hearts are with that family, with that city. It's just so unjust what's going on." LeBron James speaks on the Breon… 11 minutes ago