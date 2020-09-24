Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Family Of Breonna Taylor Speaks Out For First Time Since Grand Jury Decision

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Family Of Breonna Taylor Speaks Out For First Time Since Grand Jury Decision

Family Of Breonna Taylor Speaks Out For First Time Since Grand Jury Decision

The family of Breonna Taylor discussed a grand jury's decision not to directly charge officers in her shooting death.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Attorney for Breonna Taylor's family, Ben Crump, on grand jury decision

Ben Crump, the attorney for Breonna Taylor's family, gives his reaction to the grand jury decision...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Newsmaxazcentral.comUSATODAY.comTMZ.comBBC News


Breonna Taylor Family Lawyer Demands Kentucky AG Release Grand Jury Transcripts: Was This Justice or a ‘Sham Proceeding?’

*Benjamin Crump*, the civil rights attorney representing the family of *Breonna Taylor*, demanded a...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •BBC News


'It's Still Breonna Taylor For Me': Taylor Family Plans Friday Press Conference

Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, broke her silence in an Instagram post on Thursday. "It's still...
NPR - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comBBC News



Tweets about this

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: WATCH LIVE: Breonna Taylor’s family speaks amid unrest after officer acquitted of her death https://t.co/pG7yrtc2Rf 9 minutes ago

LarkinWarren

Larkin Warren 💛🐝 RT @CBSSportsNBA: "Our hearts are with that family, with that city. It's just so unjust what's going on." LeBron James speaks on the Breon… 11 minutes ago

BishopJamesPres

BishopJamesPresiding JUST-ICE??? WATCH LIVE: Breonna Taylor's family speaks amid unrest after officer acq... https://t.co/kks9ZaCplm via @YouTube 20 minutes ago

TlShinault

TL Shinault RT @Reuters: Breonna Taylor's family speaks after more protests over grand jury ruling. Watch live 👉https://t.co/wm2yIBhIOs https://t.co/If… 22 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Family of Breonna #Taylor speaks after #Kentucky AG's decision in #deadly #shooting probe - Sep 25 @ 12:25 PM ET https://t.co/DDGevhzAwy 27 minutes ago

LatinSatin

BIDEN/ HARRIS 2020 🙏🙏❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @nowthisnews: FAMILY OF BREONNA TAYLOR SPEAKS OUT: The family of Breonna Taylor, attorney Benjamin Crump, and others are responding to W… 31 minutes ago

MAXblak_2020

MAXblak_🖤🚬🔥💣💥💋 Family of Breonna Taylor Speaks Out Following Indictment | NowThis | LIVE https://t.co/DWERI7IGqg via @YouTube 👁‍🗨… https://t.co/zBa3G51z2c 32 minutes ago

JNC20___

August 20th ♌️ ✨ RT @NBCNews: LIVE: Breonna Taylor’s family speaks for first time since grand jury decision. https://t.co/uWC6Oozpug 32 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Breonna Taylor's family calls on prosecutor to release jury transcripts [Video]

Breonna Taylor's family calls on prosecutor to release jury transcripts

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump called on Kentucky's attorney general to release the transcripts of a grand jury that ultimately decided not to charge any of the Louisville police officers with..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published
Louisville anti-racism protesters defy curfew [Video]

Louisville anti-racism protesters defy curfew

[NFA] Demonstrators decried a grand jury decision not to charge three officers for killing Breonna Taylor, marching through the streets of Louisville despite a curfew. This report produced by Zachary..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:02Published
2 Officers Shot During Protests Over Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case [Video]

2 Officers Shot During Protests Over Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

The Louisville police officers were shot while responding to reports of gunfire at the protests.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published