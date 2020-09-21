Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Vick gives his prediction on Cowboys vs. Seahawks in Week 3 matchup | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Michael Vick gives his prediction on Cowboys vs. Seahawks in Week 3 matchup | UNDISPUTED

Michael Vick gives his prediction on Cowboys vs. Seahawks in Week 3 matchup | UNDISPUTED

Dak Prescott is coming off a monster game where he passed for 450 yards to go along with 4 total touchdowns, but he will have plenty on his plate as he goes head to head with Russell Wilson.

Russ threw for nearly 300 yards and added 5 touchdowns in the Seahawks’ win against the Patriots last week.

Michael Vick joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Dallas Cowboys vs.

Seattle Seahawks Week 3 matchup.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Michael Vick gives his prediction on Cowboys vs. Seahawks in Week 3 matchup | UNDISPUTED

Michael Vick gives his prediction on Cowboys vs. Seahawks in Week 3 matchup | UNDISPUTED Dak Prescott is coming off a monster game where he passed for 450 yards to go along with 4 total...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: 'The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: 'The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd analyzes the Dallas Cowboys' offense ahead of their Week 3 match-up against the Seattle Seahawks on The Herd. Cowherd says that the Cowboys either score too early in the game, or cannot..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:32Published
Skip Bayless: Cowboys will put up big numbers against Russell Wilson's Seahawks in WK 3 | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: Cowboys will put up big numbers against Russell Wilson's Seahawks in WK 3 | UNDISPUTED

This Sunday, Russell Wilson & the Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to host Dak Prescott & the Dallas Cowboys in America’s Game of the Week on FOX. Both teams are coming off dramatic wins, but..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:54Published
Michael Vick on Cam's Pats performance, Cowboys win with much room for improvement | THE HERD [Video]

Michael Vick on Cam's Pats performance, Cowboys win with much room for improvement | THE HERD

Michael Vick joins Colin Cowherd to talk of week 2 in the NFL season. He feels Cam Newton is progressing and getting more comfortable as the New England Patriots quarterback. Additionally, he believes..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:26Published