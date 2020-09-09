Top Tech Headlines | 9.25.20 | Amazon's Luna Cloud Gaming Platform

Unveiling Amazon's Newest Products From Gaming to DronesAmazon is rolling out a number of devices ahead of the holiday season. Among the new goodies: a gaming service called Luna and flying security cameras for your home. Cheddar's Michelle Castillo has the..
Amazon holds a virtual career dayToday, Amazon is holding a virtual career day. They need to fill 33 thousand job openings in corporate and tech roles.
Amazon is on a hiring spreeAmazon is on a hiring spree. Today the company says it's looking to bring on board 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles.