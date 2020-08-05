Trump’s Health Care ‘Plan’
President Donald Trump signed an executive order claiming to protect Americans with preexisting conditions — despite continuous efforts to eliminate the Affordable Care Act.
Trump Administration Now Requiring COVID Testing For Nursing Home StaffThe Trump Administration announced on Tuesday a plan as well as funding for nursing homes to test all staff and residents. KDKA's Lisa Washington has the details released by the White House.
What Trump Did When A Reporter Challenged Him On A Lie He's Told Over 150 TimesAfter publicly telling a particular lie over 150 times, President Donald Trump was challenged by a reporter.
According to CNN, Trump abruptly ended a Saturday news conference at his Bedminster, New..
Majority of Americans Side With Trump’s Immigration Stance When It Comes to COVID-19 PreventionMore Americans are siding with President Trump when it comes to immigration, well if it’s done as a way to halt the spread of coronavirus that is. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.