Trump’s Health Care ‘Plan’

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:24s - Published
President Donald Trump signed an executive order claiming to protect Americans with preexisting conditions — despite continuous efforts to eliminate the Affordable Care Act.


Pres. Trump Unveils Health Care Plan With Similarities To Obamacare

Pres. Trump Unveils Health Care Plan With Similarities To Obamacare Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump is pushing his vision on health care ahead of the election. He...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •TIMESeattlePI.com


Calling All Patriots: Do You Support Trump’s ‘America First’ Health Care Plan?

Calling all Patriots!
Daily Caller - Published

Norah O’Donnell Confronts Pence on Trump Health Care Plan: ‘Why Should Americans Believe You’ on Preexisting Conditions?

Norah O’Donnell Confronts Pence on Trump Health Care Plan: ‘Why Should Americans Believe You’ on Preexisting Conditions? A new clip of *Norah O'Donnell's* interview with Vice President *Mike Pence* focuses on President...
Mediaite - Published


Trump Administration Now Requiring COVID Testing For Nursing Home Staff [Video]

Trump Administration Now Requiring COVID Testing For Nursing Home Staff

The Trump Administration announced on Tuesday a plan as well as funding for nursing homes to test all staff and residents. KDKA's Lisa Washington has the details released by the White House.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:33Published
What Trump Did When A Reporter Challenged Him On A Lie He's Told Over 150 Times [Video]

What Trump Did When A Reporter Challenged Him On A Lie He's Told Over 150 Times

After publicly telling a particular lie over 150 times, President Donald Trump was challenged by a reporter. According to CNN, Trump abruptly ended a Saturday news conference at his Bedminster, New..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published
Majority of Americans Side With Trump’s Immigration Stance When It Comes to COVID-19 Prevention [Video]

Majority of Americans Side With Trump’s Immigration Stance When It Comes to COVID-19 Prevention

More Americans are siding with President Trump when it comes to immigration, well if it’s done as a way to halt the spread of coronavirus that is. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:03Published