Watch the Secret Society of Second-Born Royals Cast Hilariously Quiz Each Other on Disney Movies

The Disney spotlight might usually be on the wildly popular royals who are heirs to the throne - from Queen Elsa in Frozen to Cinderella - but now, royal siblings are finally getting the recognition they deserve in Disney+'s new film Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

The story follows Sam, a teen second in line to the throne who pretty much wants nothing to do with being royal.

But when Sam is one day recruited into a secret society with fellow second-born royals, they all discover that they have superhuman abilities and must work together at a top-secret training camp so they can save the world.

Ahead of the film's release on Sept.

25, we sat down with Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Sam), Niles Fitch (Tuma), Isabella Blake-Thomas (January), Olivia Deeble (Roxana), Noah Lomax (Mike), and Faly Rakotohavana (Matteo) to test their knowledge of classic Disney Princess movies.

The cast quizzed each other on everything from The Little Mermaid .

To Moana (while also showing off some stellar singing skills).

See how well the cast does in the video above, and check out Secret Society of Second-Born Royals available now on Disney+!