Ivanka Trump in SE Minnesota

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
She was in Winona and Rochester on Friday.

Ivanka trump continues to campaign for her father with a visit to winona.

She's holding a conversation on president trump's "america first" agenda.

That began at nine this morning.

Kimt news 3's anthony monzon has the latest from her stop.

Ivanka trump just finished up her remarks here in winona.

She touched on points like manufacturing, about the series of accomplishmen ts that her father donald trump had accomplished during his time in the white house and many more key policy issues that they hope to hit on in minnesota.

Advisors are optimistic they can flip minnesota into donald trump's colum this november.

I'll have more in the upcoming newscasts later this after noon.

Anthony monzon kimt news three.




