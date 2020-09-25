Postal ballot facility available for voters above 80-yr, COVID positive people: Bihar Chief Election Officer

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar on September 25 said that his government will create a new department for skill development and promoting entrepreneurship. "ITI and polytechnic institutes will come under it. We will financially help people who would want to start their venture," he said. "We will provide Rs 25,000 to the girls passing intermediate exams and Rs 50,000 to the girls who will graduate," he added.
Congress leader, Akhilesh Singh commented on seat sharing in grand alliance ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar. "Things are not okay on that side (NDA) also, considering Chirag Paswan's statement. These things will continue as there is certain amount of bitterness during seat sharing. All parties in 'Mahagathbandhan' will get due share of seats, said Akhilesh Singh. He made this statement while replying on Upendra Kushwaha's statement on the seat sharing. The Chief of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and former Union Minister, Upendra Kushwaha has said that the RLSP will remain in the grand alliance only if there is a change in the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).The Election Commission had announced dates for Bihar Assembly elections. The elections in the state will be held in 3 phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10.
Election Commission of India announced dates for Bihar Assembly elections on Friday. Elections in Bihar to take place in three phases starting October 28. Counting of votes to be done on November 10. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he is confident that NDA government will win in Bihar. Prasad said he is confident that Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister of Bihar. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that people of Bihar have decided to vote out Nitish government. Watch the full video for more details.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar Polls in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on September 25 said that the people of the state have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also in Nitish Kumar..