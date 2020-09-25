Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Postal ballot facility available for voters above 80-yr, COVID positive people: Bihar Chief Election Officer

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Postal ballot facility available for voters above 80-yr, COVID positive people: Bihar Chief Election Officer

Postal ballot facility available for voters above 80-yr, COVID positive people: Bihar Chief Election Officer

Bihar Chief Election Officer HR Srinivasa on September 25 said that the first phase of Assembly elections will be done in 71 constituencies, 94 in second phase and 78 constituencies in third phase.

Postal ballet facility will be available only for voters above 80 years; persons will disability and COVID positive people only.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia given plasma therapy after health deteriorates

 Sisodia is the second Delhi Cabinet minister after Jain to test positive for COVID-19.
DNA

2,000 Miles, 650 Trails, No One in Sight: The Solitude of Hiking in a Time of Virus

 Philip Carcia, a record-breaking hiker, has been walking for 97 days. “Mountains are mirrors, just like Covid is a mirror,” he says.
NYTimes.com

Covid-19: Household mixing ban for Wigan, Stockport and Blackpool

 People in Stockport, Wigan and Blackpool will no longer be able to mix with other households in homes or gardens.
BBC News

Covid: Worker fired for misusing test-and-trace details

 The bus tour employee used Kat Kingsley's personal details to contact her without good cause.
BBC News

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Will create new department for skill development, promote entrepreneurship: Nitish Kumar [Video]

Will create new department for skill development, promote entrepreneurship: Nitish Kumar

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar on September 25 said that his government will create a new department for skill development and promoting entrepreneurship. "ITI and polytechnic institutes will come under it. We will financially help people who would want to start their venture," he said. "We will provide Rs 25,000 to the girls passing intermediate exams and Rs 50,000 to the girls who will graduate," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published
Bihar polls: 'Mahagathbandhan' will get due share of seats, says Congress leader Akhilesh Singh [Video]

Bihar polls: 'Mahagathbandhan' will get due share of seats, says Congress leader Akhilesh Singh

Congress leader, Akhilesh Singh commented on seat sharing in grand alliance ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar. "Things are not okay on that side (NDA) also, considering Chirag Paswan's statement. These things will continue as there is certain amount of bitterness during seat sharing. All parties in 'Mahagathbandhan' will get due share of seats, said Akhilesh Singh. He made this statement while replying on Upendra Kushwaha's statement on the seat sharing. The Chief of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and former Union Minister, Upendra Kushwaha has said that the RLSP will remain in the grand alliance only if there is a change in the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).The Election Commission had announced dates for Bihar Assembly elections. The elections in the state will be held in 3 phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Bihar polls: RS Prasad confident of win; Tejashwi says Bihar will throw NDA out [Video]

Bihar polls: RS Prasad confident of win; Tejashwi says Bihar will throw NDA out

Election Commission of India announced dates for Bihar Assembly elections on Friday. Elections in Bihar to take place in three phases starting October 28. Counting of votes to be done on November 10. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he is confident that NDA government will win in Bihar. Prasad said he is confident that Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister of Bihar. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that people of Bihar have decided to vote out Nitish government. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:31Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. James Hildreth Tells Dr. Oz Why He Felt It Was Important To Enroll In A Clinical Vaccine Trial [Video]

Dr. James Hildreth Tells Dr. Oz Why He Felt It Was Important To Enroll In A Clinical Vaccine Trial

Dr. James Hildreth, President and Chief Executive Officer Meharry Medical College, who enlisted himself in a vaccine trial, weighs-in on how despite the distrust many minority communities feel towards..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:38Published
Bihar polls: People will re-elect NDA, says Fadnavis [Video]

Bihar polls: People will re-elect NDA, says Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar Polls in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on September 25 said that the people of the state have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also in Nitish Kumar..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
People of Bihar determined to get rid of existing government: Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

People of Bihar determined to get rid of existing government: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on September 25 hit out at present government after dates of assembly elections was announced by Election Commission. "We welcome Election Commission..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published