Pak exploits Kashmiri youth as pawns in its proxy war, says EFSAS director

Since the late 1980s Pakistan's military establishment has used youth from Jammu and Kashmir to join its various terrorist proxies like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taibah and Jaish-e-Mohammed, said the director of Amsterdam based think-tank, the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, Junaid Qureshi.
Junaid told the UN that rejection of India was the slogan dictated to the youth of Kashmir as Islamabad's aim was Islamic Caliphate and merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.
He added, "Today, led by its Foreign Minister, Pakistan is demanding a return of the autonomy that Jammu and Kashmir had earlier enjoyed under the Indian Constitution.
The same Constitution against which, it started this proxy war in which Kashmiris were massacred".
JandK administration installed LED street lights in the region. The initiative has been taken under 'Smart City Project .in which approximately 1 lakh LED street lights will be installed in the region. Till date, around 70,000 LED street lights have been installed. Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation, Chander Mohan Gupta said, "So far, 70,000 lights have been installed. We will not leave any pole in the city where there will be no light, this project of the Municipal Corporation is worth 75 crores." LED emits better light and consumes far more less energy.
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के पंपोर बाइपास के पास केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल (सीआरपीएफ) की टुकड़ी पर सोमवार को आतंकियों ने हमला किया। इस हमले में सीआरपीएफ के दो जवान शहीद हो गए, जबकि तीन अन्य घायल हैं। सेना के जवानों ने हमले के बाद इलाके की घेराबंदी करके सर्च ऑपरेशन की शुरुआत कर दी है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार, पंपोर बाइपास के नजदीक आतंकवादियों ने सीआरपीएफ की रोड ओपनिंग पार्टी (आरओपी) पर गोलीबारी शुरू कर दी। इसके बाद, जवानों ने भी जवाबी कार्रवाई की। हालांकि, इस दौरान सीआरपीएफ के पांच जवान जख्मी हुए। इसमें से बाद में दो जवान शहीद हो गए। घायलों को नजदीकी जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:35Published
Located on the outskirts of Jammu city near the airport, the dargah of Shamsuddin Rehmatullah popularly known as Peer Budhan Ali Shah is among the most revered pilgrimage centres in Jammu and Kashmir. Inspite of being the dargah of a Muslim saint, the shrine is thronged by people from various faiths, who come to pay their obeisance and seek the blessings of the holy saint. Locals have a great faith in him and believe that his shrine protects them from the mishaps and evil spirits.
Due to widespread COVID-19, terrorists are making malevolent attempts to exploit the financial and emotional distress caused by lockdowns to disturb the cohesiveness of societies, India said at the 45th session of Human Rights Council. Pawan Badhe, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN in Geneva while making a statement at the Council said, "Terror groups have also exhorted supporters to target security forces and health workers. Another disturbing trend has been the collection of funds by proscribed terrorist outfits ostensibly for undertaking charitable activities, but which, in reality, would be used to finance terror." Meanwhile, EFSAS Director said Pakistan exploits Kashmiri youth to use them as pawns for its proxy wars. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:46Published
The European Foundation for South Asian Studies, a think-tank based in Amsterdam has exposed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists in its territory during the ongoing 45th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Genava. In her intervention, Veronica Ekelund, Research Analyst at EFSAS said that Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have time and again confessed at international platforms that their country shelters terrorists. "Respect for human rights is universal and paramount and applies to all countries, including Pakistan. And, Terrorism inherently undermines the promotion and protection of human rights. Talking to CNN in February 2019, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi admitted that UN designated Terrorist and Chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Masood Azhar, resides in Pakistan. To BBC in March 2019, Mr. Qureshi also confessed that his Government and Jaish-e-Mohammed maintained official contact", Veronica told UN. She added, "In July 2019, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan told the US Institute of Peace in Washington that his country hosts 40,000 terrorists. In June 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to Al-Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden as a "Martyr" in the country's Parliament. Last month, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the presence of UN Designated Terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim on its territory". Veronica said that Pakistani officials have time and again confessed; the country continues to be a safe haven for terrorists and terrorist organizations. "The UN Security Council's consolidated list of terrorist individuals and entities includes 146 entries from Pakistan. With all due respect, I am compelled to ask. Why is Pakistan still a member of this august Council?", she said in her intervention.
Three teachers of a school in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian were booked under Public Safety Act (PSA). The action was taken after some students and alumni of the institute were found to be involved in terror activities. Police said that 5-6 other teachers are under the scanner. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that the school is affiliated to Jamaat-e-Islami. However, the chairman of the institute reportedly rebutted the charges, claiming that many alumni of the school have also become doctors and police personnel. He said that the 13 people mentioned in a report had gone missing from their homes and not the school. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:34Published
While addressing a joint press conference in Srinagar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, "3 teachers of a school booked under Public Safety Act (PSA). We have also taken action under Section 107 CrPC against six teachers." "The school is affiliated to Jamaat-e-Islami. If needed, action will be taken against the institution," IGP Kashmir added.
People from Gilgit Baltistan held demonstrations across the region and in major towns of Pakistan against Islamabad's clampdown on people's civil and political rights. Demanding the immediate release of the rights activists who have been sentenced on trumped-up charges, the protesters have launched a massive resistance drive in the wake of Islamabad's attempts to change the political status of occupied Gilgit Baltistan. In Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), a massive protest was organized on Sunday by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Student Liberation Front against the government's decision to make Gilgit Baltistan a province. "We are not going to give up until all activists are released from prisons. We all are ready to be arrested. We are waiting for the next move of the Asian-i-Hunza Rihaee Committee. Whenever they give a call, we will hold widespread protests across Diamer, Darel to Khunjerab border. We will hold demonstrations across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. If required, we will go on strike," said a leader of the Gilgit Baltistan Youth Alliance, Karachi.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:18Published
People from Gilgit-Baltistan are carrying out demonstrations across the region and in major towns of Pakistan against what they call Pakistan's clampdown on people's civil and political rights. While they demand the immediate release of the activists who have been sentenced on trumped-up charges, they have launched a massive resistance drive in the wake of Islamabad's making attempts to change the political status of occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. In Muzaffarabad, a massive protest was organised on October 11 by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Student Liberation Front against Pakistan government's decision to make Gilgit-Baltistan a province. Political activists said that they will sacrifice themselves but will not let Pakistan alter the status of the region. People from Gilgit-Baltistan, who have been living in other Pakistani towns, have also taken to the streets against Islamabad's arbitrary decision. Recently, Pakistan's minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur, re-ignited the contentious issue of grant of provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan. The people of the region have also been protesting against the denial of fundamental rights and policies. They accused the administration of exercising high handedness in dealing with those who demanded their rights. They have threatened to scale up their protests if Baba Jan and other activists who are in jail for years were not released immediately. Gilgit-Baltistan, earlier known as Northern Areas has been governed by "Gilgit-Baltistan Empowerment and Self-Governance Order of 2009", that established an electoral framework. Elections have been held in the region under the order that provides for only limited autonomy. They accused Pakistan of systematically exploiting the region of its resources and sharing no dividends with them. We are not going to give up until all activists are released from prisons. We all are ready to be arrested. We are waiting for the next move of the Aseeran-i-Hunza Rihaee Committee. Whenever they make a call, we will hold widespread protests across Diamer, Darel to Khunjerab border. We will hold demonstrations across Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. If required, we will go on strike.
Amsterdam-based think tank, European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) hosted a Webinar titled, 'Rise of ISIS in South Asia', on the sidelines of the 45th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. A panel of scholars, policy analysts and researchers in the field of terrorism and South Asian politics deliberated upon the origins of the Islamic State of Khorasan province, its main areas of operation and assessed its number of fighters mostly belonging to Pakistani origin.
As tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh persists, the former's defence minister Rajnath Singh said that Beijing and Islamabad are creating a border dispute 'under a mission'. Chinese and Pakistani interests converge in the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh area, especially on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. Singh's comments make it clear that the Indian government is looking at the big picture in the conflict which has stretched on since early summer and seems set to continue through Ladakh's harsh winter. The minister made the comments on the day that the 7th round of talks between Indian and Chinese delegations were held near the LAC to disengage troops, albeit with low hope of the same happening. China experts Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Atul Aneja, a senior journalist, discuss with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad the options that India has against this joint 'mission' in its neighbourhood.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:27Published
Tweets about this
Raja Ram Pak exploits Kashmiri youth as pawns in its proxy war, says EFSAS director https://t.co/VvqEFuAHym via @YouTube1 week ago
The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked to misled youngsters, who have joined path of terrorism in Kashmir to become a part of the mainstream. He said that the government will provide employment..
India hit back at Pakistan for raking up Jammu and Kashmir in the UN General Assembly. Slamming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, India said that Jammu and Kashmir is its 'integral and inalienable'..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:11Published
Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) activist, Mohd Sajjad Raja pleaded the UN to stop Pakistan from treating the people of region like animals at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva...