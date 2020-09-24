Pak exploits Kashmiri youth as pawns in its proxy war, says EFSAS director

Protests erupt against Pakistan's attempt to alter status of Gilgit-Baltistan



People from Gilgit-Baltistan are carrying out demonstrations across the region and in major towns of Pakistan against what they call Pakistan's clampdown on people's civil and political rights. While they demand the immediate release of the activists who have been sentenced on trumped-up charges, they have launched a massive resistance drive in the wake of Islamabad's making attempts to change the political status of occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. In Muzaffarabad, a massive protest was organised on October 11 by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Student Liberation Front against Pakistan government's decision to make Gilgit-Baltistan a province. Political activists said that they will sacrifice themselves but will not let Pakistan alter the status of the region. People from Gilgit-Baltistan, who have been living in other Pakistani towns, have also taken to the streets against Islamabad's arbitrary decision. Recently, Pakistan's minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur, re-ignited the contentious issue of grant of provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan. The people of the region have also been protesting against the denial of fundamental rights and policies. They accused the administration of exercising high handedness in dealing with those who demanded their rights. They have threatened to scale up their protests if Baba Jan and other activists who are in jail for years were not released immediately. Gilgit-Baltistan, earlier known as Northern Areas has been governed by "Gilgit-Baltistan Empowerment and Self-Governance Order of 2009", that established an electoral framework. Elections have been held in the region under the order that provides for only limited autonomy. They accused Pakistan of systematically exploiting the region of its resources and sharing no dividends with them. We are not going to give up until all activists are released from prisons. We all are ready to be arrested. We are waiting for the next move of the Aseeran-i-Hunza Rihaee Committee. Whenever they make a call, we will hold widespread protests across Diamer, Darel to Khunjerab border. We will hold demonstrations across Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. If required, we will go on strike.

