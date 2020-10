Fan Seriously Hurt By Stage Diver At Asbury Park Punk Music Festival Wins $2 Million Settlement Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:35s - Published on September 25, 2020 Fan Seriously Hurt By Stage Diver At Asbury Park Punk Music Festival Wins $2 Million Settlement A New Hampshire man who suffered serious spinal injuries when a stage diver landed on his head during a concert in New Jersey has reached a $2 million settlement with the show’s organizer. Katie Johnston reports. 0

