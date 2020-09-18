Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell have gotten engaged!

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell have gotten engaged!

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell have gotten engaged!

Lily Collins is engaged to Charlie McDowell one year after they went public with their romance, the actress has confirmed on social media.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lily Collins & Charlie McDowell Are Engaged - See the Ring!

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are engaged! The 31-year-old Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

newsflash_one

NewsFlash.one Lily Collins Reveals Engagement Ring From Charlie McDowell – See Pics Here! Guess who just announced they are engag… https://t.co/5JJ54lhpha 19 seconds ago

helgamaria15

Helga 🌸 RT @JustJared: Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are engaged - see the ring! https://t.co/EJu4faSDcM 2 minutes ago

MarthaWeddings

Martha Weddings The actress' fiancé, Charlie McDowell, got down on one knee with a pink diamond ring. https://t.co/hEGFuuVfFs 3 minutes ago

madridistafrvr

Ø RT @FilmUpdates: Lily Collins has announced her engagement to director Charlie McDowell: “I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t… 3 minutes ago

blackpeopledata

Black People Data RT @BANGShowbiz: Congratulations to Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell: the couple are now engaged! #LilyCollins #Engaged #CelebrityNews htt… 4 minutes ago

blackpeopledata

Black People Data RT @BANGShowbiz: Great news! Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell have gotten engaged! #LilyCollins #CharlieMcDowell #Engaged #CelebrityNews h… 5 minutes ago

thecinemaholics

Cinemaholics Lily Collins & Charlie McDowell 💓💍 https://t.co/VEy6sDXL51 7 minutes ago

picasso30dali

🦋 𝕡𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕤𝕤𝕠𝟛𝟘𝕕𝕒𝕝𝕚 🦋 RT @lilyjanenews: 📸 | Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell via ashleyparklady's Instagram stories. https://t.co/uU179qzuyb 14 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Governor Baker Endorses Susan Collins In Maine Senate Race [Video]

Governor Baker Endorses Susan Collins In Maine Senate Race

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker pledged his endorsement for Collins in a new TV ad.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:24Published
Gov. Charlie Baker Endorses Maine Sen. Susan Collins For Re-Election [Video]

Gov. Charlie Baker Endorses Maine Sen. Susan Collins For Re-Election

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:23Published