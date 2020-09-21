Global  
 

Suarez signs two-year contract with Atletico

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Suarez signs two-year contract with Atletico
Luis Suarez completes his move to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid sign Suarez from Barcelona

 Atletico Madrid complete the signing of striker Luis Suarez from La Liga rivals Barcelona.
BBC News

Messi lashes out at Barca over Suarez departure

 BARCELONA - Lionel Messi has launched his latest attack on Barcelona’s hierarchy by criticising the way the club treated strike partner Luis Suarez, who left..
WorldNews

'At this point nothing surprises me' - Messi says Suarez deserved better send-off from Barca

 Lionel Messi says Luis Suarez deserved a better send-off from Barcelona but that he is "no longer surprised" by the club's treatment of the striker.
BBC News

Wolves sign right-back Semedo from Barcelona in £37m deal

 Wolves sign Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo from Barcelona in a deal that could be worth £37m
BBC News

Arturo Vidal makes move from Barcelona to Italian club Inter Milan

 Arturo Vidal makes a move from Barcelona to Italian club Inter Milan on Tuesday. "Arturo Vidal is officially an Inter player. The Chilean midfielder has..
WorldNews

La Liga: After Messi saga, Suarez cuts Barca contract and agrees to Atletico's terms

The Messi saga had just calmed down and now Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has agreed on a deal with...
DNA - Published

Luis Suarez reportedly agrees deal to join Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez reportedly agrees deal to join Atletico Madrid Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has agreed a deal with the club to end his contract and settled on...
WorldNews - Published


