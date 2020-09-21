Suarez signs two-year contract with Atletico

Arturo Vidal makes a move from Barcelona to Italian club Inter Milan on Tuesday. "Arturo Vidal is officially an Inter player. The Chilean midfielder has..

Wolves sign Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo from Barcelona in a deal that could be worth £37m

Lionel Messi says Luis Suarez deserved a better send-off from Barcelona but that he is "no longer surprised" by the club's treatment of the striker.

Atletico Madrid complete the signing of striker Luis Suarez from La Liga rivals Barcelona.