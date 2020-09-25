Pet of the Week - Sweets`
Humane society) week ) tupelo lee humane society) good afternoon, my name is chris maynard, i'm a volunteer with the tupelo lee humane society and who wouldn't want a dog like this on a rainy day to lay up in their lap?
This is sweets.
She's got a real good story.
She was in our shelter for a year.
And back when covid started a foster family took her to get her through her heartworm treatment.
So she's back in the shelter now we know a lot of things about her mainly that she is very sweet and she loves people.
Suede is going to do best in a house where there are no other pets and no small children.
She's kennel trained house trained, she loves to ride in the car.
She's good on a leash.
And as i said she loves a lap.
She's about two and a half years old.
She's a big girl, but she's one of our favorites and we really wish you'd come down and meet or walk around with her.
Let our staff tell you a little bit about her.
She does have a little separation anxiety because she loves her people.
So we can help with that and we just would love to meet her would love for you to meet her.
