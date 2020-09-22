Global  
 

PS5 Available At GameStop For Pre-order

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published
PS5 Available At GameStop For Pre-order
PS5 Available At GameStop For Pre-order

Tweets about this

naka506

Odinaka Amadi @mafiagame Will the Chicago bonus ever be available as an add on? GameStop messed up my order. 5 minutes ago

CaballeroLg

Luis Caballero GameStop on Sepulveda really had only 7 ps5s available to pre order👎🏼 28 minutes ago

StarXBreezyLive

Star @GameStop Forget these bots! The bundles sell out 5 minutes before the bundle was available for pre order... 33 minutes ago

PlayerBuild

🧙‍♂️🅿layer🅱uild ❼ Sat in GameStop line for a hour for them to tell us they only had 5 PS5s pre order available 🤦🏽‍♂️ 38 minutes ago

Travis14236756

ReignOfKratos @PlayStation went to my local gamestop to try and pre order a ps5 and they only had a total of 11 new pre orders av… https://t.co/5DgkHV4E2a 45 minutes ago

Daditch1

Daditch @GameStop My neighbor still works at our local one and I quit a while back for shitty conditions but we used to tak… https://t.co/9YH2vESVpz 46 minutes ago

yeeemc

yeeemc @GameStop you guys posted 8 available PS5s for pre order but when your store manager opened she took down that post… https://t.co/jCa0oVcu6p 48 minutes ago

jrryda124

Jrryda RT @Reysnow_: To not go to work to get on a @GameStop line for a pre order for over 10 hours, 6th person in line and for them to say only 4… 51 minutes ago