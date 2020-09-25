Global
Tesla Launching Model Y Acceleration Boost Upgrade
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Tesla Launching Model Y Acceleration Boost Upgrade
Video Credit:
Wochit Entertainment
- Duration: 00:25s - Published
2 minutes ago
Tesla Launching Model Y Acceleration Boost Upgrade
0
shares
Tesla Charges $2,000 for Model Y Half-a-Second Boost to 0-60 Acceleration Time
No, you can't get two seconds off if you pay $8,000 - that's not how it works, as cool as it would be...
autoevolution - Published
7 hours ago
