Murdered Met officer shot at police station is named

A Metropolitan Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite bya handcuffed suspect armed with a revolver has been named as 54-year-oldSergeant Matiu Ratana.

Known as Matt to his family and friends, Sgt Ratana,who was originally from New Zealand, joined the force in 1991.

He died inhospital after the 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon Custody Centre insouth London in the early hours of Friday.

The suspect, who had been arrestedfor possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and possession ofammunition, also shot himself during the incident at about 2.15am and is in acritical but stable condition in hospital.

No police firearms were fired andthe case is not being treated as terror-related.