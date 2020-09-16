IPL 2020: 'Team missing some key players', says CSK head coach after 44-run loss to DC

After suffering a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 25 in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is missing some key players.

On being asked 'where is CSK going wrong in constructing its run chases', Fleming said, "We're missing some key players.

Our batting line up is without Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina.

We're trying to find a wider combination on how to use players." CSK was unable to chase down the total of 176 against Delhi and was restricted to just 131/7 stumbling to a 44-run defeat