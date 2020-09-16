IPL 2020: 'Team missing some key players', says CSK head coach after 44-run loss to DC
IPL 2020: 'Team missing some key players', says CSK head coach after 44-run loss to DC
After suffering a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 25 in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is missing some key players.
On being asked 'where is CSK going wrong in constructing its run chases', Fleming said, "We're missing some key players.
After facing seven-wicket defeat in the match against Rajasthan Royals, qualifying for playoffs has become difficult for the Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, CSK posted a total of 125/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Ravindra Jadeja scored the maximum for CSK as he played an unbeaten knock of 35 runs. Chennai Super Kings Head coach, Stephen Fleming said that both factors including the conditions and disciplined bowling performance by opposition played a role in the defeat. Fleming said, "It was a little bit slow in the start but we got good bowl. It was just a difficult inning to get underway with. We hang in there but obviously not enough. We lost wickets, so we tried to stay positive and create pressure on the run rate but we just lost wickets throughout. We struggled to get any momentum and put them under enough pressure. They bowled well and we couldn't get them away."
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that there is lesser chance for CSK to qualify for the playoffs. CSK is now languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with just six points. "The mood in the camp is pretty down. We have come close in couple of games but today we were outplayed. So we need hope and confidence moving forward and we knew it was a crucial game today. To stay real in the competition, there is lesser chance that we get through; we are relying on other results. We have to look at our next 4 encounters and make sure that we get back in the competition," said Fleming.
After seven-wicket triumph over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said that the main plan was to get the two points. With this win, Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals has moved to the fifth position in the Indian Premier League points table with 8 points from 10 matches. Rajasthan Royals chased down a total of 126 with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. "The main plan was to get the two points. In the last two games, we were in positions where we could have certainly won the games but we couldn't. To get the two points pretty comfortably in the end was nice. We haven't won too many games so tonight's win was a bit pleasing. Happy with the two points," said skipper.
Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell played knocks of 53 and 32 respectively as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. Punjab chased down the total of 165 with six balls to spare. With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches. KXIP skipper KL Rahul said, "It is important that guys who have not found form so far, it is important that they find they form. Lot of things are falling in place. The work put in by the team and the coaches has started to show on the fields. Hopefully, we can built from here and learn from our mistakes. The way our bowlers bowled today is exceptional and it has given the team a lot of confidence and we will carry the same confidence forward."
After stumbling to a five-wicket loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the loss is like a wake-up call for the team. Iyer said that the team needs to work on the fielding part and come back stronger. Shreyas Iyer said, "We had a really great start in the tournament and in between it is really important to lose as you get to learn a lot from them. I think this is like a wake-up call for us because going forward we are going to face tough situations and tougher teams. Going forward we have to come with all guns blazing." Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches. Delhi Capitals need one more win to qualify for the playoffs.
Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming accepted that the team paid heavy price for dropping catches. "We couldn't take catches and eventually paid a heavy price for that," Fleming accepted after CSK suffered a 5-wicket defeat by Delhi Capitals. CSK head coach expressed disappointment but he further said that one day can be a lot different to the next. Stephen said, "One day can be a lot different to the next. It's just disappointing we had to be really good today, we were probably there just not quick."
Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 17. Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming said that if we would have got Dhawan earlier, it could have created pressure on Capitals. Dhawan played a not-out knock of 101 runs of 58 balls. Fleming said, "We gave Shikhar Dhawan a few lives and he was playing very aggressively, we could have got him early and would have put a little more pressure and the game would have turned out to be different." When questioned about the score put up by CSK, head coach expressed satisfaction on the target set by the team. "We felt pretty good. The back half was very promising. It took some good hitting to reach up to 180."
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer hailed batsman Shikhar Dhawan's innings and said that his performance is creating an amazing platform for batsmen and has been in a great mindset. Iyer said, "I am really happy for Shikhar Dhawan the way he is been going is clearly creating an amazing platform for us as batsmen. We should be know our roles and it's just one game. Other than that I think that other batsmen are in really good framework of mind. It is a going tournament and few matches can here and there go wrong. We need to focus on our strengths and really work on them. The way he accelerated after first few overs it's been amazing. His mindset has been great throughout."
Shikhar Dhawan's outstanding knock of 101 runs of 58 balls and Axar Patel's cameo guided Delhi Capitals to a 5-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. On his outstanding inning, Dhawan said, "I was focusing on my process. I stayed positive and confident that I knew I had lot of experience behind me and I am going to change the numbers as well. Every time, ofcourse, I am scoring runs and at the same time I am making mistakes so I was analyzing what to do." Dhawan praised the team's performance while chasing a big target. "We knew that wicket was slow. Our plan was to encash the first 6 overs, unfortunately, we lost 2 wickets and things went a bit slow. We knew that we were chasing a big target so we have to hit boundaries. We all did a great job," Dhawan added.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gets a much needed win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Watson, Rayudu and CSK bowlers took charge as CSK thump SRH by 20 runs. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on team's comeback in the tournament said, "Sam Curran's all-rounder value is very high for the team. He is very competitive and every time he sets a challenge, he makes a difference with the bat and I think we saw a glimpse today of what he can do in future. So, he is a very good addition to us." CSK jumped to 6th position in the points table after beating SRH in their second faceoff.
Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16. Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardena said that every team member is ready rock..