Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pres. Trump To Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Pres. Trump To Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court

Pres. Trump To Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court

CBS News reports Pres.

Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump intends to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

The president is expected to announce Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee at 5 p.m....
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NewsyFOXNews.comJerusalem PostDaily Caller


Who is Amy Coney Barrett?

Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Sep 22, 2020 / 08:00 am (CNA).- Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader...
CNA - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comDaily Caller


Supreme Court favourite emerges as Trump moves to choose this week

President Donald Trump met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House on Monday as the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

WDBJ7

WDBJ7 BREAKING: Pres. Trump expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg Saturday. Barret… https://t.co/fghsnwfFWr 10 minutes ago

Riteawaynow

Ken Evans @CIS_org I am concerned with Barrett’s lack of much background on how she voted on some of the key immigration issu… https://t.co/Fqc62KvtHi 50 minutes ago

JRight01603803

J Right @realDonaldTrump If I was Pres Trump, I’d give Biden a “courtesy call” and advise him, that to be fair to him, he c… https://t.co/VV70XQzOSQ 2 days ago

Minny09462362

Minny 🤣 You have that the wrong way. The dems are the ones melting down over Pres. Trump's right to nominate a judge and… https://t.co/SKzFCvFhLC 2 days ago

JoseMan87216012

JoeMan @ReallyKW Of course Bernie. The US Constitution is 100% clear about it !. Pres. Trump has the responsability, righ… https://t.co/d4pdK4RtVi 3 days ago

d_nokya

Nokya Dunnel Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will support Pres. Trump's SCOTUS pick for two reasons : Read this articles! WOMEN AND… https://t.co/CCTyWbXHFQ 3 days ago

ThinkingHearts

Thinking Hearts Pres Trump should nominate and the senate should confirm the new Judge and show the Democrats that under the circum… https://t.co/R63EMPVA7R 3 days ago

task_iii

TASK.III.% @amyklobuchar Sorry tyrant the official voting day is NOV 3rd. Trump is pres. and he has all the constitutional bac… https://t.co/ZUNrDmaSyx 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pres. Trump, First Lady Visit Supreme Court To Pay Respects To Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Pres. Trump, First Lady Visit Supreme Court To Pay Respects To Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Mourners waiting in line to pay respects to the late Supreme Court Justice booed and chanted when the president arrived.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15Published
President Trump Says He Will Not Meet With South Florida Born Federal Judge Barbara Lagoa [Video]

President Trump Says He Will Not Meet With South Florida Born Federal Judge Barbara Lagoa

While confirming she is on his shortlist to fill a Supreme vacancy after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Trump said he has no plans to meet with South Florida born federal Judge..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published
How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion [Video]

How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion

[NFA] With President Donald Trump poised to nominate a U.S. Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy created by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new 6-3 conservative majority could be..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:45Published