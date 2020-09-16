Apple Releases iOS 14.0.1 Update For Bugs

Apple has released the first update to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The point release (14.0.1) addresses a...

Apple Releases iOS 14.0.1 With Fix for Bug That Resets Default Apps After Rebooting Apple today released iOS 14.0.1, the first update to the iOS 14 operating system that was released on...

MacRumours.com - Published 1 day ago



