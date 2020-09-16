Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Apple Releases iOS 14.0.1 Update For Bugs
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Apple Releases iOS 14.0.1 Update For Bugs
Video Credit:
Wochit Tech
- Duration: 00:27s - Published
4 minutes ago
Apple Releases iOS 14.0.1 Update For Bugs
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 14.0.1
Apple has released the first update to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The point release (14.0.1) addresses a...
Macworld - Published
1 day ago
Also reported by •
MacRumours.com
•
AppleInsider
Apple Releases iOS 14.0.1 With Fix for Bug That Resets Default Apps After Rebooting
Apple today released iOS 14.0.1, the first update to the iOS 14 operating system that was released on...
MacRumours.com - Published
1 day ago
Apple Releases Safari 14 for Mac Ahead of macOS Big Sur Launch
macOS Big Sur didn't launch alongside iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 today, with the...
MacRumours.com - Published
1 week ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Google
Cincinnati Reds
Joe Biden
Thom Brennaman
Apple Inc.
Shooting of Breonna Taylor
Facebook
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Amazon
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Charlie Hebdo
Florida
U S Capitol
US Capitol
Virginia Governor
WORTH WATCHING
Trump Predicts Supreme Court Will Decide Election Outcome as He Pushes Quick Confirmation
Twitter, Facebook face Thailand legal battle
US election polls: Biden holds six-point lead over Trump
Facebook Has Closed Over 150 Fake Chinese Accounts