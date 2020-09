sherry fesperman @lilireinhart If her boyfriend didn't shoot at the cops she would still be alive blame her boyfriend sweetie 1 minute ago

Brandon_Acevedo @ericksonac23 Hell you can even say if her boyfriend doesn't shoot at the cops does she die?! 2 minutes ago

NamasteStaypositive💛🐝🌊🌊 RT @KwikWarren: Cops shudnt be able2bust in homes looking4somebody who wasnt there&kill innocent person w/impunity. Breonna’s killing was n… 3 minutes ago

Jay Neezy @BattleRapStats If you fire on police ..you’re getting shot. The cops didn’t roll up and execute a woman. She got h… https://t.co/Wjj0Fedlak 3 minutes ago

Nursten @NaDoyle @schoolp @phipster01 @WSJ When you shoot at a cop you can expect to be shot at by the cops. Breanna’s boyf… https://t.co/LpXzPR34tX 3 minutes ago

dorothy @praytamere @DonaldODaniels1 @CBSNews Blame her boyfriend. You don't shoot at cops and expect they won't fire back. 5 minutes ago

Todd Ξ Herman (Parler: ToddEHerman) @TheRealLurtz Oh, I see. This is where you are at. The police knocked. Taylor and her boyfriend chose to not ans… https://t.co/DICXwZ75b1 6 minutes ago