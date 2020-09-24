Global  
 

Louisville, KY Bracing For More Protests After Family Of Breonna Taylor Says Justice System Failed

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:57s - Published
A grand jury announced the officers involved in Taylor's shooting death will not be directly charged.


Breonna Taylor case sparks more protests after grand jury decision

Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, spoke out out after Attorney General Daniel Cameron's...
CBS News - Published

Attorney, Family Say US Justice System Failed Breonna Taylor

They repeat their call for transcript of grand jury proceedings to shed more light on police shooting...
VOA News - Published

Breonna Taylor Protests Take Over New York, Louisville, Chicago + More Cities

The Black Lives Matter movement might have just received all the fuel needed to continue pushing for...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Taylor family reacts to verdict: 'You robbed the world of a queen' [Video]

Taylor family reacts to verdict: 'You robbed the world of a queen'

Breonna Taylor's aunt Bianca Austin on Friday read a statement on behalf of her sister, Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer, reacting to the verdict of a grand jury that ultimately decided not to charge any..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published
Breonna Taylor's mom says, 'the system as a whole has failed her' [Video]

Breonna Taylor's mom says, 'the system as a whole has failed her'

The aunt of Breonna Taylor reads a statement from Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, describing her heartbreak and anger.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 03:06Published
Breonna Taylor family attorney, Crump, continues fight for grand jury's transcript [Video]

Breonna Taylor family attorney, Crump, continues fight for grand jury's transcript

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump urges Kentucky's attorney general to release the grand jury investigation transcript on behalf of Breonna Taylor's family.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:49Published